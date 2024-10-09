Padres warn fans about abusive behavior ahead of NLDS Game 3 against Dodgers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have reminded fans about their zero-tolerance policy for bad behavior ahead of Game 3 of their NL Division Series against rival Los Angeles after tempers flared on the field and in the stands at Dodger Stadium on Sunday night.

Game 2 was delayed for 12 minutes after rowdy fans tossed baseballs in the direction of San Diego left fielder Jurickson Profar, and then threw trash onto the outfield. Profar had robbed Mookie Betts of a home run in the first inning, reaching into the stands behind the low left-field wall. He trolled the fans by staring at them and then hopping up and down several times before throwing the ball to the infield.

Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty and Padres third baseman Manny Machado directed expletives at each other a handful of times, including after Flaherty hit Fernando Tatis Jr. with a pitch and after he struck out Machado.

Game 3 is Tuesday night and Game 4 is Wednesday night at Petco Park.

In a statement emailed to season ticket holders and posted on social media, Padres team president Erik Greupner credited fans with creating the best home-field advantage in baseball while reiterating that any fan who throws items onto the field or makes offensive, foul or abusive comments to anyone will be ejected.

“Our game is at its best when our players and fans give everything they have for their team and city while showing respect and sportsmanship towards players and fans of the opposing team,” Greupner wrote. “There is never an excuse for abusive speech or behavior towards others at Petco Park."

“As we continue our push for a World Series championship, our team needs you more than ever,” Greupner added. “Please continue to cheer for the Padres with all you have while showing class and good sportsmanship to those around you.”

The Padres drew a club-record 3,314,593 fans to the downtown ballpark this season, with 56 sellouts in 80 games. They gave up one home game to play a two-game opening series in Seoul, South Korea, against the Dodgers.

Padres fans booed every member of the Dodgers during pregame introductions, especially manager Dave Roberts — who grew up in San Diego County — and even hometown product Tommy Edman.

On Monday, Roberts said it was “bothersome” and “unsettling” that a ball Machado threw into the Dodgers dugout seemed intended for him during the Padres’ 10-2 win the night before. Machado said he was merely throwing in a ball after infield warmups between innings.

Asked about Roberts' comments, Padres manager Mike Shildt said he would never disparage a player on another team or an entire team.

“That’s not how I want to operate,” Shildt said several hours before first pitch of Game 3. “I have a lot of respect for their club, the players on their club.”

After the seventh inning Sunday night, Machado called a quick team huddle in the dugout to keep the Padres focused. In the following two innings, they scored six more runs and hit four of their six home runs, including a second one by Tatis.

“As far as Manny goes, it’s unfortunate people can’t move on from things from the past,” Shildt said. “I thought Manny’s exhibition of professionalism and leadership were on display the other night in a very tough environment. He nor I nor anyone would profess to be perfect, but Manny has made some strides that are very impressive both on and off the field. It’s been a privilege to witness that.”

Shildt got in a jab when he said: “Manny has exceptional arm talent. I think he proved that on the triple play." Machado started a game-ending triple play at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 24 to seal a 4-2 victory that clinched a playoff spot.

Machado was traded from Baltimore to the Dodgers on July 18, 2018, and was with them when they lost to Boston in the World Series. In Game 2 of the NL Championship Series, he failed to run out a grounder. He later said he was “not the type of player that’s going to be ‘Johnny Hustle.'”

Machado is still booed at Dodger Stadium. He signed with the Padres as a free agent the following spring training and is loved by San Diego fans.

“Regardless of what happened, we’re here for one task and one task at hand,” rookie Jackson Merrill said. “Manny has been a really good leader."

Dodgers infield Max Muncy said the atmosphere at Petco Park the last several years “has been tops in baseball. I wouldn’t expect anything different.”

Asked if the Padres are trying to get under the Dodgers' skins, Muncy said the atmosphere at Petco plays off the players' emotions.

“Even in regular-season games, just something as simple as a single and you see the guy throwing the bat 30 feet in the air, that really gets the crowd going here,” Muncy said. “That is kind of part of their game is trying to get under your skin and trying to have the emotion come out and get you to do something that you’re not normally doing.”

Muncy said a pitcher might see that "and all of a sudden you want to throw harder and now you’re missing balls right over the plate, and that’s when their guys are doing the damage.

“It’s easier said than done, obviously, but you can’t let that happen,” Muncy said.

Bernie Wilson, The Associated Press