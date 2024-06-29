Padres try to keep win streak alive against the Red Sox

San Diego Padres (45-41, second in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (43-38, third in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (5-5, 3.75 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 109 strikeouts); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (7-5, 2.18 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -147, Padres +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres are looking to build upon a four-game win streak with a victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Boston is 19-22 in home games and 43-38 overall. The Red Sox have a 34-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego is 45-41 overall and 21-19 in road games. The Padres are 35-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 16 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .287 for the Red Sox. Jarren Duran is 17-for-47 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 55 RBI for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 12-for-39 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .274 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Padres: 8-2, .280 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Randy Vasquez: day-to-day (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press