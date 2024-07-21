Padres' Michael King has not allowed a hit through 6 innings against the Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Michael King of the San Diego Padres has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

King, a right-hander, retired the first 10 batters before walking Angel Martínez in the fourth. Martínez is the lone Cleveland player to reach base in the game, which the Padres lead 2-0.

In his six-year career, King has never thrown more than 109 pitches. He has 70 entering the seventh at Progressive Field.

The 29-year-old King spent the past five seasons with the Yankees, primarily as a reliever, before being acquired in the blockbuster trade that sent Juan Soto to New York on Dec. 7, 2023.

San Diego pitchers Dylan Cease, Jeremiah Estrada and Yuki Matsui threw a combined one-hitter Saturday in a 7-0 win over the Guardians, limiting them to two baserunners.

Brian Dulik, The Associated Press