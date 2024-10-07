Padres' Jurickson Profar denies Dodgers' Mookie Betts of home run in first inning

San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar denied Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers of the opportunity to tie the game with a catch in left field during Game 2 of the National League Division Series.

Betts appeared to even the score at one in the bottom of the first inning with a home run but Profar stepped in.

Profar placed his glove over the barricade and among the hands of several fans before securing the ball. Profar appeared to downplay the catch initially, even fooling the Fox Sports 1 broadcast that displayed its home run graphics on the screen and a note that stated it was Betts' first home run of the postseason.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Padres' Jurickson Profar denies Dodgers' Mookie Betts' HR