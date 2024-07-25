Padres broadcaster Don Orsillo delivered a really special call for Dylan Cease's spectacular no-hitter

.

San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease threw an astounding no-hitter in his team's game against the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Cease's spectacular day on the mound has only been accomplished one other time for the Padres, as he joins pitcher Joe Musgrove's 2021 no-hitter for San Diego in the San Diego history books.

Padres play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo delivered an absolutely wonderful broadcast call once Cease cemented his no-hitter in the bottom of the ninth inning, one that features some nifty alliteration if you can spot it.

As this is a thrilling day in Padres history, Orsillo gave San Diego fans plenty to celebrate with this great broadcast call to go along with Cease's no-hitter.

Don Orsillo on the Padres call for Dylan Cease's no-hitter. ⚾️🔥🎙️ https://t.co/qmAeCOLwQ4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 25, 2024

