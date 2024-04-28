Padres aim to stop losing streak in matchup with the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (18-10, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (14-16, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (0-0); Padres: Michael King (2-2, 4.11 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -133, Phillies +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Philadelphia Phillies after losing three in a row.

San Diego is 14-16 overall and 6-10 in home games. The Padres have hit 30 total home runs to rank seventh in the majors.

Philadelphia has gone 8-4 in road games and 18-10 overall. The Phillies have a 14-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ha-Seong Kim has four doubles, two triples and four home runs for the Padres. Luis Campusano is 11-for-34 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 10 doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .354 for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 5-for-36 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .287 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (neck), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press