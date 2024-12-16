Packers vs. Seahawks score, live updates: It's a potential playoff preview on Sunday Night Football

If the postseason started today, both the Seahawks and Packers would be in

The Seahawks and Packers meet Sunday night in a potential playoff preview.

If the postseason started today, both teams would be in. The Seahawks (8-5) would earn the No. 3 seed as NFC West champs, and the Packers (9-4) would be the No. 6 seed as a wild-card team. If those positions hold at the end of the season, the Seahawks would host the Packers in the wild-card round, even though the Packers currently have a better record. Those are the perks of winning the division.

Green Bay has won seven of its last nine games, with its only two losses in that span to the NFC-leading Detroit Lions. The Seahawks have won four straight, with three of those wins against NFC West opponents to take control of the division. Will this be the first of two matchups this season between the NFC rivals?

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for live game updates, highlights and more.