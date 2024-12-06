Packers vs. Lions score, live updates: NFC North titans go head to head with division positioning on the line

The Lions will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie at home Thursday night

December in the NFL means playoff clinching time — although usually not this early — but with Buffalo and Kansas City already on the postseason bracket for this year in the AFC, it's time the NFC got in on the action. Enter two of the league's best teams for a massive new chapter in their rivalry, as the little brother in this series over the past several decades looks to be the first NFC team to punch its ticket to extended January football.

The 11-1 Detroit Lions can earn a playoff berth Thursday night at home against the 9-3 Green Bay Packers, who are well positioned to become a playoff team in their own right in the coming weeks. These two were last seen on the same field in Week 9 in Green Bay — a 24-14 Lions win. Jared Goff was very efficient that day, going 18-for-22 for 145 yards and a touchdown pass. Green Bay's offense gained more than 400 yards in that game, but went just 3-for-12 on third downs and committed 10 penalties in the loss.

That victory was win No. 6 on Detroit's current 10-game winning streak, which is tied for the longest in franchise history. Back in 1934, the Lions also won 10 straight games before the streak ended at home ... in a loss to the Green Bay Packers.