Packers vs. Lions score, live updates: NFC North titans go head to head with division positioning on the line
The Lions will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie at home Thursday night
December in the NFL means playoff clinching time — although usually not this early — but with Buffalo and Kansas City already on the postseason bracket for this year in the AFC, it's time the NFC got in on the action. Enter two of the league's best teams for a massive new chapter in their rivalry, as the little brother in this series over the past several decades looks to be the first NFC team to punch its ticket to extended January football.
The 11-1 Detroit Lions can earn a playoff berth Thursday night at home against the 9-3 Green Bay Packers, who are well positioned to become a playoff team in their own right in the coming weeks. These two were last seen on the same field in Week 9 in Green Bay — a 24-14 Lions win. Jared Goff was very efficient that day, going 18-for-22 for 145 yards and a touchdown pass. Green Bay's offense gained more than 400 yards in that game, but went just 3-for-12 on third downs and committed 10 penalties in the loss.
That victory was win No. 6 on Detroit's current 10-game winning streak, which is tied for the longest in franchise history. Back in 1934, the Lions also won 10 straight games before the streak ended at home ... in a loss to the Green Bay Packers.
How to watch Packers vs. Lions Thursday Night Football
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field | Detroit
Streaming: Amazon Prime Video
Love avoids the sack and throws a dot to Watson!#GBvsDET on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2024
- Jack Baer
TOUCHDOWN: Lions respond with another Tim Patrick touchdown
Tim Patrick scored his first touchdown since 2021 tonight, after missing back-to-back seasons with a torn ACL and Achilles. He just posted his second touchdown, and it was a big one.
The Lions made a 10-play, 70-yard touchdown look pretty effortless.
Tim Patrick x2! The @Lions retake the lead.#GBvsDET on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2024
- Jack Baer
#Packers injury update: S Javon Bullard (ankle) is questionable. #GBvsDET
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 6, 2024
- Jack Baer
This has been Kenny Clark's best game of the 2024 season by a good margin
— Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) December 6, 2024
- Jack Baer
Now Javon Bullard is down on the field and being worked on by the Packers’ medical staff. They already lost their other rookie safety, Evan Williams, to a concussion earlier tonight.
— Zachary Jacobson (@zacobson) December 6, 2024
- Jack Baer
That's Josh Jacobs' eighth rushing touchdown over his last four games.
Aaron Jones (2019) is the only other #Packers running back to have accomplish that feat since the merger.
— Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) December 6, 2024
- Jack Baer
TOUCHDOWN: Josh Jacobs punches in his 3rd TD to take the lead
Josh Jacobs punches it in — his third TD of the night — to finish off a four-play, 30-yard drive as the Lions' fourth-down decision officially blows up in their face. 14:20 left, Packers up by 4.
Not 1.
Not 2.
But TD No. 3 for Josh Jacobs!
Pro Bowl vote 🗳️: https://t.co/JsfUV5geTn
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 6, 2024
- Jack Baer
Packers tight end Tucker Kraft, coming to a kung fu movie near you.
Tucker Kraft. Wait for it... Athlete 😳#GBvsDET on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2024
- Jack Baer
Lions stuffed on fourth down
The Lions were facing their own 3-and-out, then went for it on 4th-and-1. It didn't work out.
Packers take over with a short field, down by a field goal.
STUFFED! The @Packers take over on downs after a big stop.#GBvsDET on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2024
- Jack Baer
Packers go 3-and-out
After allowing touchdowns on the first two drives of the second half, the Lions defense gets a big stop with a three-and-out. Detroit takes over at its own 22.
- Ian Casselberry
TOUCHDOWN: Lions 24, Packers 21
Jahmyr Gibbs is held to one yard on 3rd-and-goal from the Green Bay 4-yard line.
Lions decide to go for it on 4th down and Jared Goff hits Tim Patrick for a 3-yard TD pass.
That's a TP TD on 4th down❗️#GBvsDET | 📺 @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/Yh0zhat64e
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 6, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
Lions' run game asserting itself
Following a 13-yard run by David Montgomery, Jared Goff rolls right on a bootleg and ends up running for nine yards.
Jahmyr Gibbs follows that up with a 20-yard gain. 1st-and-goal for Detroit from the 8-yard line.
Jah takes off for 20❗️#GBvsDET | 📺 @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/8olUvxbAkF
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 6, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
Detroit goes for it on 4th down
Lions go for it on 4th-and-1 from their 49 after a 7-yard pass to Jameson Williams on 3rd-and-8.
Jared Goff sneaks it over center for the first down.
- Ian Casselberry
Referee is down, play is stopped
We have a stoppage in play after an official was knocked down.
Stoppage in play because a ref is down.
— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 6, 2024
Kingsley Enagbare apparently bumped into the official between plays.
- Ian Casselberry
TOUCHDOWN: Packers 21, Lions 17
Just like that, the Packers have taken the lead. Following a Jared Goff interception, Green Bay scores on three plays.
Josh Jacobs scores on a 6-yard run to put the Packers on top. That's his second TD of the game.
Josh Jacobs finds the end zone again! @Packers take the lead.#GBvsDET on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
Packers get an interception
On 2nd-and-14 from Detroit's 26, Jared Goff is picked off by Keisean Nixon.
Keisean Nixon picks off Goff! @Packers ball.#GBvsDET on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2024
Packers take over at the 16 after a 16-yard return.
- Ian Casselberry
TOUCHDOWN: Lions 17, Packers 14
Green Bay did what it needed to do on its opening possession of the second half, driving down and scoring.
Tucker Kraft catches a 12-yard pass from Jordan Love for the score.
Love throws a dart to Kraft for the TD! #GBvsDET on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
Alim McNeil out with head injury
Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeil is out with a head injury. Not a concussion, Prime Video's Kaylee Hartung clarifies, but a head injury.
- Ian Casselberry
Jordan Love gets his big play
Jordan Love finally breaks through, hitting Christian Watson for a 59-yard gain down the right sideline. First down for Green Bay at the Lions' 12-yard line.
Love to Watson for 59 yards!#GBvsDET on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
Jordan Love pressured on 6 of 10 dropbacks in 1st half
Rough first half for Jordan Love, due in part to the Lions getting pressure on him.
Also, Love was pressured on 6 of 10 dropbacks in the first half. The 60% pressure rate is the highest faced in a first half of his career as well. He was just 1-3 for 20 yards with a sack and a scramble for 8 yards under duress. https://t.co/9HdqKWqdpn
— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 6, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
Halftime: Lions 17, Packers 7
Packers total offense: 104 yards
Jordan Love 3-7, 31 yards
Josh Jacobs 9 carries, 49 yards, 1 TD
Christian Watson 1 catch, 20 yards
Lions total offense: 174 yards
Jared Goff 14-20, 131 yards, 1 TD
David Montgomery 7 rushes, 32 yards, 1 TD
Jameson Williams 3 catches, 54 yards
Sam LaPorta 4 catches, 40 yards
- Ian Casselberry
TOUCHDOWN: Lions 17, Packers 7
Going for it on 4th down pays off for the Lions. Jared Goff hits Jahmyr Gibbs on an angle route for a 2-yard score with 11 seconds remaining in the first half.
Goff. Gibbs. TD!#GBvsDET on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2024
Green Bay will get the ball to begin the second half.
- Ian Casselberry
Lions stuffed on 3rd-and-goal
David Montgomery is stuffed on 3rd-and-goal from the 1, losing a yard on being tackled by Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark.
The Lions are going for it on 4th down.
- Ian Casselberry
Touchdown? Not so fast, Detroit
Jared Goff appeared to have a touchdown, but replay showed that his knee was down before crossing the goal line.
Jared Goff sneak initially ruled a touchdown, music was bumping, refs say not so fast. third-and-goal at the 1, GB uses TO to avoid runoff
— Ben Raven (@BenjaminSRaven) December 6, 2024
It's 3rd-and-goal for Detroit from the 1-yard line.
- Ian Casselberry
Update on Lukas Van Ness
Packers defensive end Lukas Van Ness has returned to the game after his thumb injury was being evaluated.
- Ian Casselberry
Packers defensive injuries
Green Bay strong safety Evan Williams is being evaluated for a concussion and going to the locker room.
Defensive end Lukas Van Ness is questionable to return with a thumb injury.
- Ian Casselberry
Jameson Williams 20-yard gain
The Lions cross midfield on a 20-yard pass to Jameson Williams.
JG 🎯 Jamo for 2⃣0⃣ #GBvsDET | 📺 @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/XbLJoUJEuW
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 6, 2024
He has 3 receptions (on 6 targets) for 54 yards thus far.
- Ian Casselberry
TOUCHDOWN: Lions 10, Packers 7
The Lions looked like they had an interception in the end zone from Carlton Davis. But Terrion Arnold was called for pass interference to negate the turnover.
Josh Jacobs follows that up with a 1-yard TD run to get the Packers on the board.
What else did you expect from Josh Jacobs?
Touchdown!
Pro Bowl vote 🗳️: https://t.co/JsfUV5geTn
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 6, 2024
Jacobs rushed for 33 yards on Green Bay's 70-yard drive.
- Ian Casselberry
Packers in Detroit red zone
Jordan Love scrambles for 14 yards to move Green Bay to the Detroit 13-yard line.
Love takes off for 14 yards 🏃♂️#GBvsDET on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
Josh Jacobs rips off 19-yard run
Packers are moving the ball on their next drive, fueled by a 19-yard run from Josh Jacobs.
Josh Jacobs has his best run of the night #NFL pic.twitter.com/31KcmRlP50
— Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhifer) December 6, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
Field goal: Lions 10, Packers 0
Jared Goff throws incomplete to Jameson Williams on 3rd-and-10 from the Green Bay 25.
Jake Bates comes in for a field goal and hits a 43-yard attempt.
- Ian Casselberry
Update on Alim McNeil
After going to the locker room to be checked for a concussion, Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeil has returned to the game.
Alim McNeil is back in the game
— Dannie (@dannierogers___) December 6, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
Green Bay fumbles, Lions take over
Christian Watson fumbles after a 20-yard gain. Carlton Davis knocks the ball loose on a tackle.
It's a fumble and the @Lions recover!#GBvsDET on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2024
Lions take over at their 44-yard line.
- Ian Casselberry
End of 1st quarter: Lions 7, Packers 0
After a 7-yard run on 1st down by Josh Jacobs, the first quarter ends.
Green Bay will begin the second quarter with 2nd-and-3 from its 24-yard line.
- Ian Casselberry
Lions getting pressure on Jordan Love despite being shorthanded
Despite so many injuries, the Lions are getting pressure on Jordan Love thus far:
Jordan Love has been pressured on three of his first six dropbacks. https://t.co/X8FuTErsK1
— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 6, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
Lions fan brought in block of cheese and grater
Imagine showing a block of cheese and grater at security before entering the stadium.
At least this Lions fan didn't try to bring in a box grater.
This fan came prepared 😂 pic.twitter.com/x5ZEzV7oo3
— NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 6, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
Replay confirms Detroit's 1st down
Lions get a first down on Jahmyr Gibbs' run. It's 1st-and-10 from their 17-yard line.
- Ian Casselberry
Lions' 1st down under replay review
Detroit appeared to get a first down on 3rd-and-4 with a run by Jahmyr Gibbs. But Packers coach Matt LaFleur is challenging that spot. The play is under review.
If the call is overturned, the Lions would face 4th-and-inches on their 17-yard line.
- Ian Casselberry
3-and-out for Packers
Packers have a 3rd-and-5 after a 5-yard run on 1st down by Josh Jacobs. Jordan Love throws incomplete to Christian Watson.
Green Bay initially looked like it would go for it on 4th down, but was trying to draw a penalty from Detroit. Lions don't go for it and the Packers will punt.
- Ian Casselberry
Detroit goes 3-and-out
The Lions punt after Rashan Gary sacks Jared Goff for a 3-yard loss on 3rd-and-5.
Rashan Gary gets home on 3rd down! @Packers force the punt.#GBvsDET on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2024
Jack Fox's 42-yard kick gives Green Bay the ball on their 48-yard line.
- Ian Casselberry
Lions' Alim McNeil in medical tent
As mentioned earlier, the Lions have 13 players on injured reserve. Defensive tackle Alim McNeil is in the medical tent. He's been checked for a concussion, according to the team.
#Lions’ DL Alim McNeill is being evaluated pursuant to the Concussion Protocol, the team announced.
— Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 6, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
Welcome to Detroit
New Lions Kwon Alexander and Jamal Adams started and have already had an impact on Detroit's first defensive series.
Kwon Alexander and Jamal Adams both starting tonight
— Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) December 6, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
Lions force a punt
On 3rd-and-6, Jordan Love looks deep for Dontayvion Wicks, but goes incomplete.
Daniel Whelan punts 43 yards and the Lions will take over on their 8-yard-line.
- Ian Casselberry
Pass interference on Detroit
On 3rd-and-9, Brian Branch is called for pass interference on Jayden Reed. First down for Green Bay at its 45-yard line.
- Ian Casselberry
Jordan Love sacked
Packers begin their opening drive from their 30-yard line. Jordan Love is sacked for a 7-yard loss by Za'Darius Smith.
Za'Darius Smith was VERY excited to get this sack 😤#GBvsDET on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
TOUCHDOWN: Lions 7, Packers 0
David Montgomery scores on a 3-yard run for the Lions' first touchdown.
Monty for SIX! @Lions on the board.#GBvsDET on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2024
That is Montgomery's 12th TD of the season.
Detroit's first drive goes 11 plays and 70 yards, burning 5:19 off the clock.
- Ian Casselberry
Illegal contact on Green Bay
Jared Goff looked for Tim Patrick over the middle of the end zone on 3rd-and-goal from the 13. The pass was incomplete, but the Packers are called for illegal contact on Keisean Nixon. That gives Detroit 1st-and-goal on the 3-yard line.
- Ian Casselberry
Jameson Williams gets Detroit into the red zone
A 28-yard catch and run by Jameson Williams gets the Lions to the Packers' 10-yard line.
There goes Jamo!#GBvsDET on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus
— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
Detroit on offense to begin the game
Packers win the toss and defer, so the Lions' offense will take the field first.
- Ian Casselberry
Flavor Flav gets his Jameson Williams jersey inked
Just in case anyone was wondering, Flavor Flav got his Jameson Williams jersey signed by No. 9 himself.
.@FlavorFlav getting that @bigsgjamo ✍️ pic.twitter.com/j35n729Ezt
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 6, 2024