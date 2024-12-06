Advertisement
Packers vs. Lions score, live updates: NFC North titans go head to head with division positioning on the line

The Lions will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie at home Thursday night

yahoo sports staff

December in the NFL means playoff clinching time — although usually not this early — but with Buffalo and Kansas City already on the postseason bracket for this year in the AFC, it's time the NFC got in on the action. Enter two of the league's best teams for a massive new chapter in their rivalry, as the little brother in this series over the past several decades looks to be the first NFC team to punch its ticket to extended January football.

The 11-1 Detroit Lions can earn a playoff berth Thursday night at home against the 9-3 Green Bay Packers, who are well positioned to become a playoff team in their own right in the coming weeks. These two were last seen on the same field in Week 9 in Green Bay — a 24-14 Lions win. Jared Goff was very efficient that day, going 18-for-22 for 145 yards and a touchdown pass. Green Bay's offense gained more than 400 yards in that game, but went just 3-for-12 on third downs and committed 10 penalties in the loss.

That victory was win No. 6 on Detroit's current 10-game winning streak, which is tied for the longest in franchise history. Back in 1934, the Lions also won 10 straight games before the streak ended at home ... in a loss to the Green Bay Packers.

  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

  • Location: Ford Field | Detroit

  • Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Live54 updates
  • Jack Baer
  • Jack Baer

    TOUCHDOWN: Lions respond with another Tim Patrick touchdown

    Tim Patrick scored his first touchdown since 2021 tonight, after missing back-to-back seasons with a torn ACL and Achilles. He just posted his second touchdown, and it was a big one.

    The Lions made a 10-play, 70-yard touchdown look pretty effortless.

  • Jack Baer
  • Jack Baer
  • Jack Baer
  • Jack Baer
  • Jack Baer

    TOUCHDOWN: Josh Jacobs punches in his 3rd TD to take the lead

    Josh Jacobs punches it in — his third TD of the night — to finish off a four-play, 30-yard drive as the Lions' fourth-down decision officially blows up in their face. 14:20 left, Packers up by 4.

  • Jack Baer

    Packers tight end Tucker Kraft, coming to a kung fu movie near you.

  • Jack Baer

    Lions stuffed on fourth down

    The Lions were facing their own 3-and-out, then went for it on 4th-and-1. It didn't work out.

    Packers take over with a short field, down by a field goal.

  • Jack Baer

    Packers go 3-and-out

    After allowing touchdowns on the first two drives of the second half, the Lions defense gets a big stop with a three-and-out. Detroit takes over at its own 22.

  • Ian Casselberry

    TOUCHDOWN: Lions 24, Packers 21

    Jahmyr Gibbs is held to one yard on 3rd-and-goal from the Green Bay 4-yard line.

    Lions decide to go for it on 4th down and Jared Goff hits Tim Patrick for a 3-yard TD pass.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Lions' run game asserting itself

    Following a 13-yard run by David Montgomery, Jared Goff rolls right on a bootleg and ends up running for nine yards.

    Jahmyr Gibbs follows that up with a 20-yard gain. 1st-and-goal for Detroit from the 8-yard line.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Detroit goes for it on 4th down

    Lions go for it on 4th-and-1 from their 49 after a 7-yard pass to Jameson Williams on 3rd-and-8.

    Jared Goff sneaks it over center for the first down.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Referee is down, play is stopped

    We have a stoppage in play after an official was knocked down.

    Kingsley Enagbare apparently bumped into the official between plays.

  • Ian Casselberry

    TOUCHDOWN: Packers 21, Lions 17

    Just like that, the Packers have taken the lead. Following a Jared Goff interception, Green Bay scores on three plays.

    Josh Jacobs scores on a 6-yard run to put the Packers on top. That's his second TD of the game.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Packers get an interception

    On 2nd-and-14 from Detroit's 26, Jared Goff is picked off by Keisean Nixon.

    Packers take over at the 16 after a 16-yard return.

  • Ian Casselberry

    TOUCHDOWN: Lions 17, Packers 14

    Green Bay did what it needed to do on its opening possession of the second half, driving down and scoring.

    Tucker Kraft catches a 12-yard pass from Jordan Love for the score.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Alim McNeil out with head injury

    Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeil is out with a head injury. Not a concussion, Prime Video's Kaylee Hartung clarifies, but a head injury.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Jordan Love gets his big play

    Jordan Love finally breaks through, hitting Christian Watson for a 59-yard gain down the right sideline. First down for Green Bay at the Lions' 12-yard line.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Jordan Love pressured on 6 of 10 dropbacks in 1st half

    Rough first half for Jordan Love, due in part to the Lions getting pressure on him.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Halftime: Lions 17, Packers 7

    Packers total offense: 104 yards

    Jordan Love 3-7, 31 yards

    Josh Jacobs 9 carries, 49 yards, 1 TD

    Christian Watson 1 catch, 20 yards

    Lions total offense: 174 yards

    Jared Goff 14-20, 131 yards, 1 TD

    David Montgomery 7 rushes, 32 yards, 1 TD

    Jameson Williams 3 catches, 54 yards

    Sam LaPorta 4 catches, 40 yards

  • Ian Casselberry

    TOUCHDOWN: Lions 17, Packers 7

    Going for it on 4th down pays off for the Lions. Jared Goff hits Jahmyr Gibbs on an angle route for a 2-yard score with 11 seconds remaining in the first half.

    Green Bay will get the ball to begin the second half.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Lions stuffed on 3rd-and-goal

    David Montgomery is stuffed on 3rd-and-goal from the 1, losing a yard on being tackled by Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark.

    The Lions are going for it on 4th down.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Touchdown? Not so fast, Detroit

    Jared Goff appeared to have a touchdown, but replay showed that his knee was down before crossing the goal line.

    It's 3rd-and-goal for Detroit from the 1-yard line.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Update on Lukas Van Ness

    Packers defensive end Lukas Van Ness has returned to the game after his thumb injury was being evaluated.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Packers defensive injuries

    Green Bay strong safety Evan Williams is being evaluated for a concussion and going to the locker room.

    Defensive end Lukas Van Ness is questionable to return with a thumb injury.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Jameson Williams 20-yard gain

    The Lions cross midfield on a 20-yard pass to Jameson Williams.

    He has 3 receptions (on 6 targets) for 54 yards thus far.

  • Ian Casselberry

    TOUCHDOWN: Lions 10, Packers 7

    The Lions looked like they had an interception in the end zone from Carlton Davis. But Terrion Arnold was called for pass interference to negate the turnover.

    Josh Jacobs follows that up with a 1-yard TD run to get the Packers on the board.

    Jacobs rushed for 33 yards on Green Bay's 70-yard drive.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Packers in Detroit red zone

    Jordan Love scrambles for 14 yards to move Green Bay to the Detroit 13-yard line.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Josh Jacobs rips off 19-yard run

    Packers are moving the ball on their next drive, fueled by a 19-yard run from Josh Jacobs.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Field goal: Lions 10, Packers 0

    Jared Goff throws incomplete to Jameson Williams on 3rd-and-10 from the Green Bay 25.

    Jake Bates comes in for a field goal and hits a 43-yard attempt.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Update on Alim McNeil

    After going to the locker room to be checked for a concussion, Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeil has returned to the game.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Green Bay fumbles, Lions take over

    Christian Watson fumbles after a 20-yard gain. Carlton Davis knocks the ball loose on a tackle.

    Lions take over at their 44-yard line.

  • Ian Casselberry

    End of 1st quarter: Lions 7, Packers 0

    After a 7-yard run on 1st down by Josh Jacobs, the first quarter ends.

    Green Bay will begin the second quarter with 2nd-and-3 from its 24-yard line.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Lions getting pressure on Jordan Love despite being shorthanded

    Despite so many injuries, the Lions are getting pressure on Jordan Love thus far:

  • Ian Casselberry

    Lions fan brought in block of cheese and grater

    Imagine showing a block of cheese and grater at security before entering the stadium.

    At least this Lions fan didn't try to bring in a box grater.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Replay confirms Detroit's 1st down

    Lions get a first down on Jahmyr Gibbs' run. It's 1st-and-10 from their 17-yard line.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Lions' 1st down under replay review

    Detroit appeared to get a first down on 3rd-and-4 with a run by Jahmyr Gibbs. But Packers coach Matt LaFleur is challenging that spot. The play is under review.

    If the call is overturned, the Lions would face 4th-and-inches on their 17-yard line.

  • Ian Casselberry

    3-and-out for Packers

    Packers have a 3rd-and-5 after a 5-yard run on 1st down by Josh Jacobs. Jordan Love throws incomplete to Christian Watson.

    Green Bay initially looked like it would go for it on 4th down, but was trying to draw a penalty from Detroit. Lions don't go for it and the Packers will punt.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Detroit goes 3-and-out

    The Lions punt after Rashan Gary sacks Jared Goff for a 3-yard loss on 3rd-and-5.

    Jack Fox's 42-yard kick gives Green Bay the ball on their 48-yard line.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Lions' Alim McNeil in medical tent

    As mentioned earlier, the Lions have 13 players on injured reserve. Defensive tackle Alim McNeil is in the medical tent. He's been checked for a concussion, according to the team.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Welcome to Detroit

    New Lions Kwon Alexander and Jamal Adams started and have already had an impact on Detroit's first defensive series.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Lions force a punt

    On 3rd-and-6, Jordan Love looks deep for Dontayvion Wicks, but goes incomplete.

    Daniel Whelan punts 43 yards and the Lions will take over on their 8-yard-line.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Pass interference on Detroit

    On 3rd-and-9, Brian Branch is called for pass interference on Jayden Reed. First down for Green Bay at its 45-yard line.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Jordan Love sacked

    Packers begin their opening drive from their 30-yard line. Jordan Love is sacked for a 7-yard loss by Za'Darius Smith.

  • Ian Casselberry

    TOUCHDOWN: Lions 7, Packers 0

    David Montgomery scores on a 3-yard run for the Lions' first touchdown.

    That is Montgomery's 12th TD of the season.

    Detroit's first drive goes 11 plays and 70 yards, burning 5:19 off the clock.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Illegal contact on Green Bay

    Jared Goff looked for Tim Patrick over the middle of the end zone on 3rd-and-goal from the 13. The pass was incomplete, but the Packers are called for illegal contact on Keisean Nixon. That gives Detroit 1st-and-goal on the 3-yard line.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Jameson Williams gets Detroit into the red zone

    A 28-yard catch and run by Jameson Williams gets the Lions to the Packers' 10-yard line.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Detroit on offense to begin the game

    Packers win the toss and defer, so the Lions' offense will take the field first.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Flavor Flav gets his Jameson Williams jersey inked

    Just in case anyone was wondering, Flavor Flav got his Jameson Williams jersey signed by No. 9 himself.