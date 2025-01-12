Packers vs. Eagles score, live updates: Philadelphia hosts Green Bay in wild-card NFC playoff matchup

The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers opened their season in the NFL's first game in Brazil — a 34-29 win for Philadelphia. That night, Saquon Barkley rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns in a strong debut for the Eagles, and Jordan Love threw for 260 yards and a couple of touchdowns in a good showing to open the year. Now, 18 weeks later, they'll open up the NFC portion of the wild-card round in Philadelphia. Barkley became the ninth running back in NFL history to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark on the ground, and Love helped guide the Packers back to the playoffs, throwing 25 touchdown passes on the season despite missing two games with an injury.

All eyes will be on the Eagles quarterback, though, as Jalen Hurts makes his way back from a concussion he suffered in a Week 16 loss to the Commanders. Hurts returned to practice on Wednesday. Philadelphia lost to Washington, but closed the season with wins over the Cowboys and Giants. The 14-3 Eagles closed the season on a tear, winning 12 of their last 13 games after starting 2-2 with losses to the Falcons and Buccaneers in the opening month. The 11-6 Packers were 0-5 against the NFC's three 14-win teams — Detroit, Minnesota and Philadelphia — and their only other loss came to the Bears in Week 18 on a walk-off field goal.

How to watch Packers vs. Eagles NFC wild-card game

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia

Channel: Fox

Streaming: Fox Sports App, Fubo