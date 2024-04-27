Packers pick Georgia DB Javon Bullard in second round of 2024 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers selected Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard with the 58th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Bullard spent three seasons with the Bulldogs, capturing two national titles. Here’s everything you need to know about Bullard.

Javon Bullard scouting report

Versatile piece in Georgia’s secondary who started at the nickel back spot during Georgia’s 2022 national championship season and moved to safety in 2023. Came up big in some of Georgia’s biggest games. Named defensive MVP in the Peach Bowl and College Football Playoff national title game in 2022 season.

Javon Bullard height, weight

Bullard, who is from Milledgeville, Georgia, and went to Baldwin High School, is 5-foot-10 and 198 pounds.

Javon Bullard college stats

114 tackles, 4 interceptions, 12 passes defended and 8 ½ tackles for loss in three seasons.

Javon Bullard highlights

Bullard became one of the SEC’s most punishing hitters which was on display in a crucial moment in the Peach Bowl in the 2022 season. He dislodged the ball from Ohio State star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr in the end zone with a jarring collision that knocked the Buckeye out for the rest of a game that Georgia narrowly won.

Javon Bullard NFL combine, pro day measurables

Bullard seemed to helped his draft stock by running a 4.47 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, checking a speed box for the former three-star prospect to go along with game tape from the nation’s premier program from the last few years

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Packers pick DB Javon Bullard in 2024 NFL draft. What you need to know