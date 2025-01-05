Packers lose Jordan Love, Christian Watson to injury, fall to Bears on walk-off FG and lock into NFC's No. 7 seed

The Green Bay Packers lost their game and a pair of key players to injury in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears.

Chicago rallied in the game's final minute at Lambeau Field with a walk-off field goal for a 24-22 win to snap a 10-game losing streak in its final game of the season as Green Bay locked into the No. 7 seed in the playoffs.

The Packers finished the game without quarterback Jordan Love and wide receiver Christian Watson, both of whom were injured in the first half. Love appeared to escape a significant injury ahead of next week's wild-card playoff round against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jordan Love injured his elbow in the first half against the Bears and was replaced by backup quarterback Malik Willis. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Bears win after wild finish

Chicago took an early 14-3 lead and had a chance to run out the clock with a 21-19 edge late in the fourth quarter. But DJ Moore fumbled on a screen pass with 1:52 remaining, and the Packers recovered.

Green Bay then drove to set up Brandon McManus for a go-ahead field-goal attempt with 54 seconds remaining. McManus' line drive from 55 yards crossed just over the crossbar to give Green Bay a 22-21 lead.

Packers take the lead with 54 seconds to go!



📺: #CHIvsGB on FOX

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/mqg8IArX3Z — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025

The Bears answered. They drove 47 yards on their ensuing possession and set up Cairo Santos for a game-winning field goal as time expired. Santos' 51-yard kick cleared the crossbar just inside the left upright to secure the Chicago win.

The Bears snapped a 10-game losing streak with the win over their division rival to end the season 5-12. The Packers lock into the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs at 11-6 and will travel to face the Eagles in next weekend's wild-card round.

The Washington Commanders earned the No. 6 seed with the Packers' defeat and their win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Packers suffer key injuries

Love suffered an elbow injury in the first half and was replaced by backup Malik Willis. Love remained on the sideline for Green Bay's next possession, and the Packers listed him as questionable to return. WillIs remained in the game as a Packers rally from a 14-3 deficit fell short. Love warmed up and threw the ball on the sideline in the second half, but never re-entered the game.

Watson left with a non-contact knee injury in the first half. He was carted off the field and ruled out of the game at halftime.

The Packers entered Sunday having already clinched a playoff berth. But they played their starters as they had a chance to improve their seeding before Washington's win ensured that they would not move up to the No. 6 seed.

After the game, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that Love could have returned, but was held out as a precaution.

Love told reporters that he lost feeling in his throwing hand and didn't feel 100% at game's end. He said "yes" when asked if he feels good about his playing status next week against the Eagles.

The outlook on Watson's health was less promising.

“I’m not sure confident about that right now,” LaFleur said of Watson's status.

Love injures elbow on hit

Love suffered his injury on a first-and-10 play as the Packers trailed, 14-3 in the second quarter. He faced pressure in the pocket and dumped the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs as he got hit. Love stood up after the hit shaking and flexing his right hand. He pointed to his hand, and athletic trainers took to the field to inspect the injury.

Prayers: #Packers QB Jordan Love injured his throwing hand.



Malik Willis is in the game.pic.twitter.com/ZKupZnumfg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 5, 2025

Love then left the field and was replaced by Willis for Green Bay's next play. Trainers continued to evaluate Love on the sideline before the Packers announced that he had sustained an elbow injury.

Love did not return to the field as Willis continued to lead Green Bay's offense through the end of the game.

Watson suffered his injury prior to Love's. He fell to the turf untouched while running a route and immediately grabbed his right knee in pain.

PRAYERS UP: #Packers receiver Christian Watson just suffered a non-contact injury.



Watson immediately grabbed his knee in pain.



🙏🙏🙏



pic.twitter.com/IZrLFH1rLc — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 5, 2025

Christian Watson was carted off to the locker room 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OR5ZDRQGWG — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 5, 2025

Trainers tended to Watson on the field, and he eventually left on the back of a cart with his head in his hands.

Watson is Green Bay's top deep threat and the Packers' third-leading receiver. He entered Sunday having tallied 29 catches for 620 yards (21.4 yards per reception) and two touchdowns.

The Packers will open the playoffs against the Eagles next week. It appears likely they'll do so without Watson and questions about the health of their starting quarterback.