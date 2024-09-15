Packers center Josh Myers vomited all over the football right before snapping it to Malik Willis

.

Football is such a physically and mentally demanding game that it's not out of the ordinary to see some players lose their pregame meal on the field. But man, I can't imagine worse timing than what happened with Packers center Josh Myers on Sunday.

During Green Bay's Week 2 win over the Colts, Myers set up over the ball for the shotgun to quarterback Malik Willis. But as Willis was readying for the snap, we could see as Myers just started puking all over the ball.

At that point, Myers had no choice but to snap the football -- vomit and all -- to Willis. And it was clear that Willis had no intention of passing that puke-covered ball.

Willis didn't seem to mind in the moment, but that had to be so gross.

When head coach Matt LaFleur found out that the ball had vomit all over it, he was appreciative that Willis decided against throwing in that situation.

