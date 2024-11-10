Pacific Division opponents meet when Flames host the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (9-4-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (7-5-3, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific Division foes meet when the Calgary Flames play the Los Angeles Kings.

Calgary has a 2-2-1 record in Pacific Division play and a 7-5-3 record overall. The Flames have gone 4-0-2 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 9-4-3 record overall and a 3-3-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Kings are second in the league with 75 total penalties (averaging 4.7 per game).

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has scored five goals with three assists for the Flames. Matthew Coronato has over the last 10 games.

Alex Laferriere has nine goals and six assists for the Kings. Andre Lee has scored goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press