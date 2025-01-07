Pacers play the Bulls on 3-game win streak

Chicago Bulls (17-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (19-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Pacers take on Chicago.

The Pacers have gone 11-14 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana is ninth in the league with 28.0 assists per game led by Tyrese Haliburton averaging 8.8.

The Bulls are 3-5 in division play. Chicago has a 9-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pacers' 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Bulls give up. The Bulls are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 47.6% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haliburton is averaging 18.4 points and 8.8 assists for the Pacers.

Coby White is shooting 43.2% and averaging 18.5 points for the Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 117.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 115.2 points, 47.1 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Aaron Nesmith: out (ankle), Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), James Wiseman: out for season (calf).

Bulls: Torrey Craig: out (leg), Ayo Dosunmu: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press