Pablo Torre 9.5, Lewandowski 9 | UD Barbastro 0-4 Barcelona: Player ratings

Barcelona kicked off the new year in style with a dominant 4-0 win over UD Barbastro last night, thus recording their first win in three games.

Knowing well the history of the Copa del Rey and the frequency of upsets in the early stages, the importance of the win and the dominance of the margin cannot be understated. After all, Barcelona relatively struggled against the same opposition last season.

Eric Garcia opened the scoring early on the night before Robert Lewandowski doubled the lead against the fourth-division side.

After the restart, the Polish striker made it 3-0 and Pablo Torre scored the fourth, putting the result beyond doubt.

Barça Universal brings you the player ratings from UD Barbastro 0-4 Barcelona.

Wojciech Szczesny: 7

The Polish shot-stopper made his debut for Barcelona on the night and had barely any role to play with Barbastro simply creating no chances. Looked reassured with his distribution and composed whenever called on the ball.

Gerard Martin: 7

A good performance from the Spaniard who replaced Alejandro Balde in the lineup for the cup clash. Looked positive going forward and linked up well with Fermin Lopez to create spaces in the Barbastro defence.

Inigo Martinez: 7.5

The veteran defender continued his dominance at the back, cool with his distribution and ever-reliable in his defensive presence. Did not have a whole much to do in terms of core defending but was heavily involved in the buildup.

Ronald Araujo: 7.5

Araujo was impressive in his first appearance of the season. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Making his season debut, Barcelona captain Ronald Araujo did not look like a player who has been out for over six months. While indeed one cannot read much into a game against Barbastro, Araujo was impressive with his movements, and distribution and even attacked the box in set-pieces.

Earned the assist for Eric Garcia’s opener with a lovely header and could have even had a goal of his own.

Jules Kounde: 7.5

A solid display from the French centre-back who was a constant presence in attack. Linked up well with Pablo Torre and Pedri and created threats repeatedly from the flank.

Eric Garcia: 7

Featuring as the pivot against Barbastro, Garcia did well to fill the shoes of Marc Casado and ensured the hosts did not get any momentum in the buildup. Scored the team’s opening goal with a well-timed header.

Frenkie de Jong: 7.5

The Dutch midfielder put up a decent show, strong in possession and positive with his distribution. Created the team’s opener with a lovely long ball as the pre-assist to Ronald Araujo.

Pedri: 7

The Canary Islander was only part of the first half against Barbastro last night and did well as a deep-lying midfielder. Controlled the tempo, but the manager did well to take him off and prioritise his fitness against a rough opposition.

Pablo Torre: 9.5

A magical night for Pablo Torre. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

The young phenom stepped up on the night and was one of the team’s best players, pulling the strings in attack.

He assisted Robert Lewandowski twice against Barbastro and finished off with an open goal himself to put the cherry on the cake.

Fermin Lopez: 6

Lopez was far from his best and did not quite influence the game as he would have liked. Yet, he did play most of the game out of position and one must not read too much into it.

Robert Lewandowski: 9

The Polish was not at his very best, yet managed to net two goals against the lower-ranked opposition. First scored from a set-piece in the opening half and then completed his brace with a goal that was borderline offside. Was hooked off in the 60th minute.

Gavi: 7.5

The La Masia graduate replaced Pedri at halftime and brought much-needed physicality and dynamism to Barcelona’s buildup. He did not shy away from challenges, anchored the play and also pushed forward increasingly as the half progressed.

Pau Cubarsi: 7

Came on as a part of a late double substation when Hansi Flick replaced Inigo Martinez to hand him rest. Cubarsi took over as the leader in defence and fought well against Barbastro’s late resurgence alongside Araujo.

Sergi Dominguez: 6.5

A solid cameo from the young academy defender who did well to replace Jules Kounde at right-back. Did not offer much in attack but was defensively sound.

Ansu Fati: 6.5

A positive cameo from Fati in terms of buildup and movement but simply lacked the precision in the final third to finish any of his chances.

Toni Fernandez: NA

Came on as a late substitute, making his debut for the first team at just 16 years of age.