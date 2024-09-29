Ozzie Virgil Sr., MLB's first player from Dominican Republic, dies at 92

Virgil was the Detroit Tigers' first player of color, joining the team in 1958

Ozzie Virgil Sr., the first Dominican-born player in MLB, threw out a ceremonial first pitch before a Sept. 2018 Braves-Mets game at Citi Field. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Osvaldo "Ozzie" Virgil Sr., the first player from the Dominican Republic to play Major League Baseball, has died. He was 92 years old.

Virgil played for five teams during his nine seasons in the Major Leagues, beginning his career with the New York Giants in 1956. Additionally, he played for the Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Athletics, Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates. He also played for the Giants after the team moved to San Francisco during the 1966 and 1969 seasons.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ozzie Virgil Sr.



On September 23, 1956, Virgil made his debut with the New York Giants and became the first native of the Dominican Republic to play in the Major Leagues.



“He means a lot,” Juan Soto said in 2023. “He was the… pic.twitter.com/cGhYkXJlaG — MLB (@MLB) September 29, 2024

For his career, Virgil batted .231 with a .594 OPS, 14 home runs and 73 RBI in 324 games. His best season was in 1957, when he hit .235 with a .583 OPS, two triples, four homers, 24 RBI and two stolen bases.

Virgil was mostly a third baseman (189 games, 114 starts) during his career, but also played at catcher and outfielder, and made some appearances elsewhere in the infield. He played every position except center field and pitcher.

Born in Monte Cristi, Dominican Republic, Virgil's family emigrated to the United States when he was 13 years old and lived in the Bronx. After graduating high school, Virgil served three years in the U.S. Marine Corps and he began playing professional baseball after finishing his service.

The #SFGiants are saddened to learn of the passing of former Giants player, Ozzie Virgil Sr.



Virgil was the first native of the Dominican Republic to play in the Major Leagues. Our condolences go out to his family and friends 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Lktqggx3mT — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 29, 2024

"I knew I would be the first of my small country to arrive in the best baseball league in the world," Virgil told ESPNDeportes' Enrique Rojas in 2006, the 50-year anniversary of his major league debut. "But what I never suspected was that in time, it would become something ordinary."

Virgil batted 0-for-4 in his first game, but said he felt as if he'd "finished 4-for-4," considering what he achieved.

"Virgil should be for my country as important as [Jackie] Robinson [is] to the African-American," Hall of Famer David Ortiz told Rojas. "I'd place his legacy up there with that of those who established our republic. ... If I weren't playing baseball, I would most likely be working in my country. I thank God every day for [him] opening the doors to the big leagues for me."

In addition to being the first native of the Dominican Republic to play in the majors, Virgil was the first person of color to play for the Detroit Tigers, traded to the team in 1958 to begin a three-season stint. He hit 5-for-5 in his first game with Detroit.

The Tigers organization mourns the passing of Ozzie Virgil Sr.



MLB’s first Dominican-born player, Virgil spent three of his nine Major League seasons with Detroit. He was honored for his contributions to the game of baseball during ¡Fiesta Tigres! weekend in 2008. Our thoughts… pic.twitter.com/GyA4OgMhw0 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 29, 2024

After finishing his playing career, Virgil coached in the majors for 19 years with the Giants, Montreal Expos, San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners. With Montreal, San Diego and Seattle, he was the third base coach under Hall of Fame manager Dick Williams.

While on Williams' staff, Virgil coached in the 1984 World Series and 1985 MLB All-Star Game. In that All-Star Game, he was able to coach his son, Ozzie Virgil Jr., who was named to the National League All-Star team as a reserve catcher from the Philadelphia Phillies. The junior Virgil had a two-run single to help the NL to a 6-1 win.

"He means a lot,” New York Yankees star Juan Soto said to MLB.com's David Venn in 2023. "He was the first Dominican coming to the big leagues and opened the doors for a lot of Dominicans — and not only Dominicans, for all Latin players."