Over 4,000 Roma fans to attend Milan showdown

Roma will not be alone tonight at San Siro.

Against Milan, Ranieri’s team will be able to count on the energy of at least 4,000 Giallorossi fans, ready to support the team in a crucial match to close 2024 with a sign of strength.

There will be 3,300 Roma fans in the away section, but the total presence of Giallorossi fans will be even greater, distributed across various sectors of the stadium.

A deep bond has been created between Ranieri and the fans: the protest is over and the Roma fans believe in the project.

The goal is to push the team towards an away victory that has been missing for eight months.

Meanwhile, Il Corriere dello Sport writes, the enthusiasm can also be felt in the city: on January 1st, the open day at Tre Fontane will attract 3,000 people for an open-door training session.

And the derby on January 5th? Already almost sold out, with 63,000 tickets sold and only a few seats available in the Tribuna Monte Mario.

