Ostapchuk's short-handed goal helps Senators tip Leafs 2-1

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators were happy to earn a 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, but more important was the work that went into getting the pre-season victory.

Ottawa has now won its first two pre-season games, both against Toronto, and players are learning what it takes to win in the NHL.

“It was pretty choppy but when you can come out on the right side of things it feels that much better,” said Ottawa’s Nick Cousins. “I think we just have to be comfortable in those 2-1 games. I mean, that’s the type of games that get it done in May and June and we talked about that between the second and third.”

Cousins is just one of many new, veteran voices in the Senators' locker room this year who will be counted on to help lead the way.

Captain Brady Tkachuk played his first game and was involved in every scrum and seems poised to take things to a new level this year.

“I think we started a little slow but then I think we showed what our identity is going to be,” said Tkachuk. “We played a full 60 minutes right to the end and we’re not just going to sit back.”

Tied 1-1 in the third, Zach Ostapchuk scored what proved to be the game winner, a short-handed marker at 12:36 of third after he stole the puck from Nicolas Mattinen.

Ostapchuk’s game got stronger as the game progressed and he was rewarded for his efforts.

“It definitely felt good,” said Ostapchuk. “I wasn’t too happy with my first period so to get that one and kind of get the game winner was big for our team so it was nice.”

This was the second game of a home-and-home between the two teams with Ottawa taking Sunday’s game 6-5 in overtime.

Jake Sanderson also scored for Ottawa (2-0-0), while Anton Forsberg — who played the whole game — made 20 saves.

Alex Steeves scored the lone goal for Toronto (0-2-0). Anthony Stolarz started the game for Toronto and allowed one goal on 16 shots, while Dennis Hildeby took over midway through the second and gave up one goal on 11 shots.

While Leafs coach Craig Berube would always prefer a win he was satisfied with his team’s effort.

“It was a good, hard battle by our team,” he said. “You know, it was tight. We had opportunities, our goalies were good and I thought the guys competed hard in the game.

"It was unfortunate on one play and they scored on it, but overall pretty good effort.”

The game was tied 1-1 after 40 minutes.

Ottawa failed to capitalize on a pair of power-play chances, while the Leafs were unable to take advantage of their lone opportunity with the man advantage.

Green has introduced a new penalty kill and is happy with the way the team has responded so far. Both teams were 0-for-4 on the power play.

“They did a good job,” said Green. “It’s a new system to them. A lot of new players killing and it’s going to take a little time so you have to be patient with it, but also with being patient trying to fast track.”

The teams exchanged goals in the opening period.

Toronto opened the scoring at 6:09 off a faceoff battle. Steeves was able to dig out a loose puck and fired a shot to beat Forsberg.

“I thought my effort was there all night,” said Steeves. “Thought I was physical at times … but not a lot of rewards for the hard work at times, but as you get more games under your belt you get your handles back and that stuff will come.”

Ottawa tied it at 16:27 when the Senators were able to control the puck down low and Claude Giroux found Sanderson at the top of the slot.

“He’s a good player,” Green said when asked about Sanderson. “He practises hard, prepares like a guy that’s been in the league for a long time. You can see he’s committed to playing the game the right way."

Ottawa’s Ridley Greig drew two penalties in the first period, but suffered an upper-body injury and missed the remainder of the game. Green said he was dealing with a bit of a headache and kept him out as a precaution.

Ottawa goaltender Linus Ullmark has yet to play a pre-season game, with the Senators revealing he "tweaked something" and are being extra cautious with his recovery.

