Oscar De La Hoya admits UFC 306 was a good time, still takes shot at Dana White

May 7, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya attends a light heavyweight championship bout at T-Mobile Arena between Dimitry Bivol (not pictured) and Canelo Alvarez (not pictured). Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Oscar De La Hoya doesn't always compliment the UFC, but his recent attendance at Sphere resulted in an exception.

UFC 306, also known as Noche UFC, took place this past Saturday in Las Vegas and De La Hoya was there – despite his longtime rivalry with Dana White. De La Hoya was among the guests in the box seats of Turki Alalshikh, the Saudi Arabian adviser heading "Riyadh Season," which was a sponsor of the event.

De La Hoya said Thursday in an Instagram post that he head a great time at the event and praised the production – while still taking shots at White.

"Last weekend gave me some good material, so let's get into it right now," De La Hoya said. "OK guys, so UFC Noche: I was true to my word. I did attend last Saturday. I sat in Turki's box upstairs, and I have to be honest with you: It was beautiful. It was spectacular. It looked really cool. The production value was there. Everything was amazing. The fights were actually really good.

"So congratulations to Turki for footing the bill on this and making his celebration of the Mexican culture come to life. And Dana, I know this wasn't your idea or vision. Nothing ever is at the UFC. You're the Fertittas' errand boy. But I'm always honest and fair, and I want to praise the production. UFC Noche was a good time and I really enjoyed it."

De La Hoya and White have feuded consistently throughout the years. However, De La Hoya still was included in the UFC's tribute packages to Mexican combat sports played at the event.

"He's an asshole, but you can't deny what he did," White told reporters including MMA Junkie after the event. "The guy is a f*cking lunatic, but he was a bad boy in his day before he got his fake abs. Yeah, he used to have real abs."

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 306.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Oscar De La Hoya admits UFC 306 was a good time, still takes shot at Dana White