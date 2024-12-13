Oscar Fairs: West Ham goalkeeper dies, aged 15, after cancer battle

(Instagram/oscar_fairs_1)

West Ham academy goalkeeper, Oscar Fairs, has passed away, aged 15, following a brave fight with cancer.

Fairs, who joined West Ham as a nine-year-old, was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year and has since undergone multiple surgeries, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The tragic news of Fairs’ passing was confirmed on Friday by sporting director Mark Noble in a heartfelt statement, which read: "On behalf of everyone at West Ham United, it is with deep and profound sadness that I confirm the tragic passing of our U15s Academy goalkeeper Oscar Fairs, following his brave battle with cancer.

"Oscar was adored by everyone at the Academy - not only was he a great goalkeeper, he was a true Hammer and a fantastic young person, who will be deeply missed by everyone who had the pleasure to know him.

"I have wonderful memories of Oscar playing in my garden - Lenny and his teammates all loved him. He was a friendly, happy, well-mannered and polite young man, who had such a bright future ahead of him, and it is just so unimaginably devastating that he has been taken from his family and friends at this age.

"As a mark of respect, all scheduled Academy fixtures this weekend have been postponed, including this evening’s PL2 Under-21 match against Stoke City. In due course, the Club will also share information on our plans to pay tribute to Oscar, and we will ensure that his name is never forgotten at West Ham United.

"The thoughts and sincere condolences of everyone at the Club are with Oscar’s parents, Natalie and Russell, and his brother Harry, and we kindly ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time.

"Rest in peace, brave Oscar."

West Ham’s Under-21s match against Stoke City scheduled for later on Friday has been postponed following the news.

A statement from Stoke read: “The thoughts of all at Stoke City are with our colleagues at West Ham United and we join the Hammers in sending our love and sincere condolences to Oscar’s family and friends at this terribly sad and difficult time.”