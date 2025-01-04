New Orleans visits Washington after McCollum's 50-point game

New Orleans Pelicans (6-29, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (6-26, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the Washington Wizards after CJ McCollum scored 50 points in the Pelicans' 132-120 win over the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards are 5-13 on their home court. Washington allows 122.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.9 points per game.

The Pelicans are 1-15 on the road. New Orleans averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 5-10 when winning the turnover battle.

The Wizards average 109.3 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 118.0 the Pelicans give up. The Wizards average 107.4 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 122.2 the Wizards allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Poole is scoring 21.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Wizards.

Yves Missi is scoring 9.4 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Pelicans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 112.8 points, 46.8 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points per game.

Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 113.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Saddiq Bey: out (knee), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee), Bilal Coulibaly: day to day (illness).

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: out (ankle), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Karlo Matkovic: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press