New Orleans visits Indiana on 12-game road skid

New Orleans Pelicans (5-21, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (11-15, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to stop its 12-game road skid when the Pelicans play Indiana.

The Pacers have gone 7-4 at home. Indiana is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pelicans are 1-12 in road games. New Orleans is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pacers average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer makes per game than the Pelicans allow (14.2). The Pelicans average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Pacers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18 points and 8.5 assists for the Pacers.

CJ McCollum is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Pelicans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 114.0 points, 39.5 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points per game.

Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 107.7 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 11.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Aaron Nesmith: out (ankle), Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), James Wiseman: out for season (calf), Ben Sheppard: out (oblique).

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: out (ankle), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Javonte Green: day to day (ankle), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: day to day (illness), Karlo Matkovic: day to day (back), Jose Alvarado: out (hamstring), Jordan Hawkins: day to day (back).

