New Orleans and Portland face off in conference matchup

Portland Trail Blazers (2-5, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (3-3, 12th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes New Orleans and Portland will play.

New Orleans went 49-33 overall, 30-22 in Western Conference play and 21-19 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Pelicans averaged 8.3 steals, 4.6 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

Portland went 21-61 overall and 8-44 in Western Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Trail Blazers gave up 115.4 points per game while committing 20.2 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Trey Murphy III: out (hamstring), Jordan Hawkins: day to day (back), CJ McCollum: out (adductor), Herbert Jones: out (shoulder ), Dejounte Murray: out (hand).

Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle: out (knee), Robert Williams III: out (hamstring), Shaedon Sharpe: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press