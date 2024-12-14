Orlando takes on New York, looks for 11th straight home win

New York Knicks (15-10, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (17-10, third in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will try to keep its 10-game home win streak alive when the Magic face New York.

The Magic are 13-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is the top team in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 103.7 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Knicks are 12-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 28.0 assists per game led by Jalen Brunson averaging 7.8.

The Magic are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks average 13.3 more points per game (117.0) than the Magic give up (103.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Franz Wagner is shooting 46.5% and averaging 24.4 points for the Magic.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.9 points, 13.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Knicks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 7-3, averaging 109.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 115.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Paolo Banchero: out (oblique), Jonathan Isaac: day to day (hamstring), Franz Wagner: out (oblique), Gary Harris: day to day (hamstring).

Knicks: Ariel Hukporti: day to day (ankle), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press