Orlando takes on conference foe Chicago

Chicago Bulls (37-40, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (45-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic host DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls in Eastern Conference action.

The Magic are 30-18 in conference matchups. Orlando ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 2.1.

The Bulls are 20-26 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago is 19-29 against opponents over .500.

The Magic average 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer makes per game than the Bulls allow (14.6). The Bulls average 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that the Magic give up.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Magic won the last matchup 114-108 in overtime on Feb. 11. Franz Wagner scored 36 points to help lead the Magic to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banchero is averaging 22.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Magic. Wagner is averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games.

DeRozan is scoring 23.4 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Bulls. Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 20.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 56.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 6-4, averaging 109.5 points, 40.8 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.7 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 112.3 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Caleb Houstan: out (ankle).

Bulls: Zach LaVine: out for season (ankle), Patrick Williams: out for season (foot), Julian Phillips: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

