Orlando Magic Mourn Former Player Jānis Timma, 32, Who Reportedly Died by Suicide

Roman Kruchinin/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Jānis Timma in December 2021 as a member of Unics Kazan

The Orlando Magic and other members of the basketball community are mourning the death of Jānis Timma, a Latvian basketball star who played for the Magic’s NBA G League team. He was 32.

Timma was found dead in Moscow early Tuesday, Dec. 17, reports The Moscow Times. His death was an apparent suicide, the outlet reported, citing the Russian state-run news agency TACC. Timms’ cause of death is unclear at this time.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of Janis Timma, who was a member of Orlando’s Summer League team in 2021 and spent time with Lalekand (now Osceola) of the NBA G League in 2021-2022,” the Magic wrote on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and all that were close to him.”

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Jānis Timma in August 2021 as a member of the Orlando Magic Las Vegas Summer League team

Timma was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2013, who traded his drafting rights to the Magic in 2015. He played for the Magic’s Las Vegas Summer League team in 2021 before spending time with the franchise’s NBA G League team.

“Just heard about Janis Timma. Damn,” John Hollinger, a columnist for The Athletic and the Grizzlies’ former vice president of basketball operations, wrote on X. “We drafted him 60th in 2013 and I got to spend some time with him in Latvia while we had his rights. Never made it to NBA but had a great career in Europe. Talked with him at Summer League two years ago and seemed like he was doing well. RIP my friend.”

Other basketball figures paid tribute to Timma, including Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić, who posted a photo of himself playing in a game with Timma on his Instagram Stories.

"RIP," he wrote in the caption.

Rodolfo Molina/Euroleague Basketball via Getty EuroLeague basketball players observe a moment of silence for Jānis Timma before a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 16 game on Dec. 17

“Rest in Peace JT,” Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis, who played with Timma on the Latvian national team, wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Timma, who stood 6 feet, 7 inches, played small forward. He was born in Latvia and played pro basketball throughout Europe and represented Latvia in international play. In February, he signed a deal with Spanish basketball team Monbus Obradoiro. EuroLeague Basketball held a moment of silence before all EuroLeague Round 16 and EuroCup Round 12 games on Tuesday in Timma's memory.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

