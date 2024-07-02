Orioles take road slide into matchup with the Mariners

Baltimore Orioles (53-31, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (47-39, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (9-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (7-5, 3.35 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -116, Mariners -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles hit the road against the Seattle Mariners looking to break a three-game road skid.

Seattle has a 28-14 record at home and a 47-39 record overall. The Mariners rank eighth in the AL with 93 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Baltimore has a 24-14 record in road games and a 53-31 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Raleigh leads the Mariners with 14 home runs while slugging .390. J.P. Crawford is 10-for-38 with two doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 55 RBI for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 14-for-39 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .202 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Orioles: 4-6, .271 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Mitch Garver: day-to-day (wrist), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (ucl sprain), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press