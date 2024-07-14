Orioles host New York Yankees, look to break home losing streak

New York Yankees (58-39, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (57-38, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (9-7, 4.63 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-5, 4.42 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -117, Yankees -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the New York Yankees looking to break a six-game home skid.

Baltimore has a 29-22 record at home and a 57-38 record overall. The Orioles have a 23-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York has gone 33-20 in road games and 58-39 overall. The Yankees are 43-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has 18 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 61 RBI for the Orioles. Heston Kjerstad is 10-for-26 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 59 extra base hits (24 doubles, a triple and 34 home runs). Ben Rice is 7-for-37 with five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .236 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .222 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Austin Hays: day-to-day (abductor), Heston Kjerstad: 7-Day IL (head), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (quadricep), J.D. Davis: 10-Day IL (stomach flu), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (hip), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

