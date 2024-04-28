Orioles and Athletics play with series tied 1-1

Oakland Athletics (11-17, third in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (17-9, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (2-1, 2.03 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Orioles: Albert Suarez (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -182, Athletics +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and Oakland Athletics meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Baltimore has a 9-5 record in home games and a 17-9 record overall. The Orioles have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .257.

Oakland has an 11-17 record overall and a 7-8 record in road games. The Athletics have gone 2-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has three doubles, three triples and nine home runs while hitting .302 for the Orioles. Ryan O'Hearn is 10-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker has three doubles and five home runs for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 5-for-37 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .195 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Zachary Gelof: 10-Day IL (abdominal), J.D. Davis: 10-Day IL (groin), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press