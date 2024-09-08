Origi earns more than Milan stars despite not playing – the striker’s annual salary

As the summer transfer window recently came to an end, AC Milan’s wage bill for the 2024-25 season has been published by various sources and one name stands out: Divock Origi. Indeed, the striker earns more than most of the players.

Origi joined Milan on a free transfer back in 2022 but injuries made his life difficult, scoring just two goals in his first season. He was thus sent out on loan to Nottingham Forrest last season but failed to impress there too, finding the back of the net once.

As highlighted by the wage bill for the current season, since Milan failed to offload Origi, the striker earns €4m net per year and it costs the Rossoneri €5.24m gross. This is more than the likes of Mike Maignan (€2.8m), Tijjani Reijnders (€1.7m) and level with Theo Hernandez.

Considering that Origi hasn’t played a minute so far this season, not even part of the first team at all, it’s like burning cash for Milan. The fact that a four-year deal was signed in the first is highly questionable and in hindsight, it could down as one of the worst signings in the club’s history.

The transfer window is still open in Turkey, it should be noted, and a few clubs have previously expressed interest in Origi. However, the striker seems more keen on getting his hefty paychecks than actually attempting to revive his career.