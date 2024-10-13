Oregon's Traeshon Holden ejected for spitting in Ohio State player's face

No. 3 Oregon will face No. 2 Ohio State without its second-leading receiver during the second half of the two teams' gigantic Week 7 clash in the Big Ten.

Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden was ejected with 11:31 remaining in the second quarter after apparently spitting at Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun following a first-and-goal play at the Buckeyes' 9-yard line. Holden was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and the referee immediately announced the news of his ejection to the Autzen Stadium crowd and a national television audience.

Replay of the alleged incident showed Holden and Igbinosun jawing at each other after the whistle before Holden escalated matters by spitting at Igbinosun through his facemask.

"It's the biggest game of the year. Why even do that?" NBC commentator Todd Blackledge wondered aloud on the broadcast. "You're such a valuable part of this team and now you've hurt yourself and your team. Just no excuse for that, at all."

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Oregon Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden as Holden is ejected over a spitting incident as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Holden transferred to Oregon from Alabama after the 2022 college football season and almost never suited up for the Ducks. He was dismissed from the team in February 2023 after being charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon and coercion charges, as well as a misdemeanor charge for menacing. Holden was reinstated to the program by Oregon coach Dan Lanning when he was cleared of all charges.

He had 19 catches for 274 yards and three touchdowns this season entering Saturday's game.

