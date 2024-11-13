Oregon still leads the second 2024 College Football Playoff rankings for the 12-team field
Nothing has changed at the top of the second 2024 College Football Playoff rankings.
The undefeated Oregon Ducks are still in the lead, while Georgia and Miami have tumbled after those team's upset losses to Ole Miss and Georgia Tech this past Saturday, respectively.
In fact, Georgia is now the first team out of the 12-team playoff field after that defeat.
Ohio State remains in second place, while Texas has moved into the third slot on the latest rankings. Indiana has impressively moved into the fifth slot.
Since this is a 12-team field, plenty of programs still have a good chance at making the final cut to contend for a championship.
With just a couple of weeks left in the regular season, we'll arrive at our final College Football Playoff rankings before you know it. Let's take a look at this latest field of 25 teams.
25. Tulane
24. Army
23. Missouri
22. LSU
21. South Carolina
20. Clemson
19. Louisville
18. Washington State
17. Colorado
16. Kansas State
15. Texas A&M
14. SMU
13. Boise State
12. Georgia
11. Ole Miss
10. Alabama
9. Miami
8. Notre Dame
7. Tennessee
6. BYU
5. Indiana
4. Penn State
3. Texas
2. Ohio State
1. Oregon
This article originally appeared on For The Win: Oregon still leads the second 2024 College Football Playoff rankings for the 12-team field