Oregon still leads the second 2024 College Football Playoff rankings for the 12-team field

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl.

Nothing has changed at the top of the second 2024 College Football Playoff rankings.

The undefeated Oregon Ducks are still in the lead, while Georgia and Miami have tumbled after those team's upset losses to Ole Miss and Georgia Tech this past Saturday, respectively.

In fact, Georgia is now the first team out of the 12-team playoff field after that defeat.

Ohio State remains in second place, while Texas has moved into the third slot on the latest rankings. Indiana has impressively moved into the fifth slot.

Since this is a 12-team field, plenty of programs still have a good chance at making the final cut to contend for a championship.

With just a couple of weeks left in the regular season, we'll arrive at our final College Football Playoff rankings before you know it. Let's take a look at this latest field of 25 teams.

25. Tulane

24. Army

23. Missouri

22. LSU

21. South Carolina

20. Clemson

19. Louisville

18. Washington State

17. Colorado

16. Kansas State

15. Texas A&M

14. SMU

13. Boise State

12. Georgia

11. Ole Miss

10. Alabama

9. Miami

8. Notre Dame

7. Tennessee

6. BYU

5. Indiana

4. Penn State

3. Texas

2. Ohio State

1. Oregon

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Oregon still leads the second 2024 College Football Playoff rankings for the 12-team field