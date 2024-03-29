Oregon State vs. Notre Dame: Predictions, picks, odds for Friday's March Madness game

The NCAA women's tournament marches on with the Sweet 16.

In the opening matchup of the third round, the No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the No. 3 Oregon State Beavers.

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey has led the Fighting Irish to three straight Sweet 16 appearances. This year, they have freshman guard Hannah Hidalgo, who is averaging 22.9 points per game. Senior forward Maddy Westbeld scored 20 points in Notre Dame's second-round win over Mississippi. The Irish opened the tournament by beating Kent State.

Oregon State returned to the tournament this year after two seasons away. The Beavers are led by sophomore forward Raegan Beers, who is averaging 17.5 points and 10.2 rebounds an outing. She went to Valor Christian High School where San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey cut his chops. The Beavers beat Eastern Washington and Nebraska to reach the Sweet 16.

Here's what to know about Friday's Sweet 16 matchup.

Women's March Madness Sweet 16: Schedule, picks feature usual suspects

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame predictions

USA TODAY SPORTS: Split

USA TODAY Sports experts Nancy Armour and Lindsay Schnell are split on who will win this Sweet 16 matchup. Armour says Notre Dame will win while Schnell has Oregon State capturing the victory.

Fox Sports: Notre Dame 69, Oregon State 67

Data Skrive's computer system has the Fighting Irish winning in a close game.

ESPN: Notre Dame holds significant edge in model

ESPN Analytics give Notre Dame a 73.5% chance to advance to the Elite Eight. The same model gives Oregon State a 26.5% chance to pull off the upset.

More: Women's NCAA Tournament teams joining men's counterparts in Sweet 16 of March Madness

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

Notre Dame is the favorite to defeat Oregon State in Friday's March Madness matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Wednesday.

Spread: Notre Dame (-3.5)

Moneyline: Notre Dame (-155); Oregon State (+125)

Over/under: 132.5

How to watch Oregon State vs. Notre Dame: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Friday, March 29

Time : 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: MVP Arena, Albany, NY

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch NCAA women's basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across ESPN's family of channels. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

