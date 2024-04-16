Oregon State RB Damien Martinez among players entering transfer portal as spring window opens

FILE -Oregon State running back Damien Martinez (6) rushes against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State running back Damien Martinez, Miami running back Henry Parrish and Pitt defensive end Jayon Hayes entered the transfer portal as the 14-day spring window opened for college football players. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)

Oregon State running back Damien Martinez, Miami running back Henry Parrish and Pitt defensive end Dayon Hayes entered the transfer portal Tuesday as the 14-day spring window opened for college football players.

With NCAA rules limiting multi-time transfers for undergraduate athletes having been lifted by a court order, some players are returning to the portal after initially going in during the first window that opens in early December.

Most notably, offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is back in the portal and expected to return to Alabama after leaving the Crimson Tide and briefly transferring to Iowa following the retirement of coach Nick Saban. Proctor is from Iowa.

Freshman offensive lineman Jason Zandamela, a four-star recruit from Florida, entered the portal just five months after signing with Southern California out of high school.

Martinez was the most high-profile player to make his intent to transfer official on Tuesday, though he had publicly indicated he planned to enter the portal last week.

Martinez, who went to high school in Texas, has been one of the top running backs in the Pac-12 each of his first two college seasons. He was second in the Pac-12 last season with 1,185 yards rushing.

Parrish was the Hurricanes' leading rusher last season with 625 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games. He signed with Mississippi out of high school, but transferred to Miami in 2022.

Hayes' departure from Pitt was unexpected. The fifth-year senior from Pittsburgh was expected to be one of the leaders of the Panthers' defense in 2024.

Other notable portal entries.

CJ West, DT, Kent State. The 6-foot-2, 315-pound will be a fifth year senior. He had 50 tackles, including seven for loss last season.

Keyron Crawford, DE, Arkansas State. The 6-4, 243-pound junior led the team with 6 1/2 sacks in 2023.

Anthony Johnson Jr., CB, Western Kentucky. Two-year starter and defensive MVP of last season's Famous Toastery Bowl.

Dallan Hayden, RB, Ohio State. He ran for 663 yards in 13 games over the last two seasons, but was stuck behind 1,000-yard rushers TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins on the Buckeyes’ depth chart.

Story continues

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Penn State. The fifth-year senior entered the portal as a graduate transfer Monday. He was Penn State's leading receiver last year with 53 catches for 673 yards.

Bryce McFerson, P, Notre Dame. He averaged 45.2 yards per punt last season and had been penciled in as the starter.

Several backup quarterbacks are looking for a new schools.

Tad Hudson of North Carolina was a four-star recruit who signed with the Tar Heels in 2023.

Jacurri Brown played nine games over two seasons for Miami, including a start in last season's Pinstripe Bowl.

Jacolby Criswell (Arkansas, North Carolina), Christian Veilleux (Pitt, Penn State) and Nick Evers (Wisconsin, Oklahoma) are all looking for their third schools.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football