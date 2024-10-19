Dec 6, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot Puddles gestures in the first half during the Pac-12 Conference championship game against the Utah Utes at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-404713 ORIG FILE ID: 20191206_jfv_al2_258.jpg

The Oregon Duck is one of the best mascots in college football. Maybe even the best.

The Duck is hilarious and chaotic and often a total wild card with impressive game-day entrances, like the time last season when it ziplined into the stadium to Mission Impossible music. The Duck has also been known to occasionally lose its head, like when it trolled Deion Sanders too hard.

Well, Friday ahead of the Oregon-Purdue game in West Lafayette, the Duck had an entrance that was both chaotic and briefly left it headless.

While running on the field at the Boilermakers' Ross-Ade Stadium, the Duck was surrounded by Oregon players, and everything was fine. Until it quickly wasn't when the stampede of players became too much and defensive back Sione Laulea took out the Duck, who fell and lost its head for a moment before recovering well.

He took it like a champ 💪🦆 pic.twitter.com/LNScw7mxsK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 19, 2024

Can’t stop thinking about this https://t.co/tMZLzlZEHR — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) October 19, 2024

The Duck seemed OK, and the players definitely seemed fine as they cruised to a dominant 35-0 victory.

More NCAAF!

Scottie Scheffler refused to pick Louisville on College GameDay after his PGA Championship arrest

College GameDay: See Lee Corso's headgear pick for Texas-Georgia

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian tempted Kirk Herbstreit with a custom jersey for his dog Ben on College GameDay

This article originally appeared on For The Win: The Oregon Duck lost its head (again!) amid a stampede of Oregon players