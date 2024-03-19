Oprah Says Her 'Food Noise' Was Silenced By A Weight-Loss Drug

Kevin Winter - Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey is opening up about her experience using weight-loss drugs to silence "food noise."

The legendary talk show host, 70, is diving deep into the topic of weight-loss drugs in her new special Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution, which aired tonight on ABC. (It streams tomorrow on Hulu.)

During the special, Oprah got candid about how her use of a weight-loss medication has changed her life, telling viewers it has changed her life for the better. She didn't specify which medication she takes.

“I have blamed myself," she said in the special, getting emotional. “You think, 'I’m smart enough to figure this out.'”

During the special, Oprah and a team of specialists stress that some people—like Oprah herself—seem to be hardwired for obesity. "Obesity isn't about willpower, it's a disease," Oprah said.

According to the special, new medications like Ozempic or Wegovy can help silence "food noise" and help people lose weight. But what, exactly is food noise? Here's everything you need to know about the phenomenon.

What is 'food noise?'

Food noise refers to "constant and persistent thoughts" about food, "to the point of feeling as if [subjects'] lives revolved around food," according to research published in the academic journal Nutrients. Examples of food noise include checking food delivery apps multiple times per day and constantly thinking about the next meal. The phenomenon can contribute to patterns overeating and emotional eating, according to the researchers.

People can experience increased amounts of food noise for a number of reasons, per Health. Those can include a lack of sleep, stress, certain health conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), genetics, and certain medications like antidepressants, birth control, antipsychotics, and beta-blockers.

How do you stop food noise?

Weight-loss medications can help quiet food noise, the special suggestions. The talk show host shared an anecdote with the live studio audience.

"I can eat a half a bagel and be fine," she said. "I just want less of the bagel."

"I’m not constantly thinking about what the next meal is going to be," she added.

People who aren't interested in using weight-loss medications can also work to shift their mindset to quiet food noise, according to WebMD. Reducing stress, increasing sleep, slowing down eating and breaking existing patterns can all help silence the phenomenon, per the site.



Dr. Karla Lester, an obesity physician and pediatrician, told PBS that avoiding spikes of sugar early in the day can also help you avoid constant thoughts about food. Sugar early in the day, she said, will result in a sugar "chase" that can follow you throughout the day.

Why does Ozempic stop food noise?

Medications like Ozempic delay gastric emptying, a.k.a. the process by which food is moved out of the stomach, per Health. They also may help people feel satiated for longer. Both of these factors can contribute to a "silencing" of food noise.

What medications are used for food noise?

Semaglutides like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus can help get rid of food noise, per Health.

Additionally, tirzepatides—a similar drug class that may be better known by brand names like Mounjaro and Zepbound—can also help people feel fuller for longer, according to Mir Ali, MD, bariatric surgeon and medical director of MemorialCare Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California. Both semaglutides and tirzepatides work for weight loss.

