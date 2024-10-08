Opinion: One way or another, Jets' firing of Robert Saleh traces back to Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers couldn’t fire himself. And surely, the fading New York Jets quarterback has no stomach to cast aside Nathaniel Hackett, his pal of a coordinator.

Yet Robert Saleh? Roadkill.

The Jets sprang an October Surprise on Tuesday by dumping Saleh as the coach, just five games into his fourth season. Sure, Saleh’s 20-36 record is not the ideal measure of defense (pun intended) for his viability as the coach.

But this reeks of desperation. And one way or another, it traces back to the quarterback the Jets banked on take them back to the NFL’s promised land.

Of course, the plug on Saleh was pulled, officially, by team owner Woody Johnson, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom who was undoubtedly embarrassed by the Jets' most recent outing on Sunday in London, a 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

As Johnson explained during a media conference call, “I feel we had to go in a different direction. Change will bring new energy and positivity.”

Johnson maintained that while he talked to Rodgers on Monday night, they didn’t specifically discuss Saleh. He claimed he talked to GM Joe Douglas, too, and that ultimately it was his call. Maybe so.

I’m guessing, though, that Johnson – who during his 25-year ownership reign had never fired a coach during the season until now – doesn't make the move if Rodgers isn’t on board with the dramatic change. After all, the Jets have been operating under some serious A-Rod Rules for a while now. That also explains, I suspect, why Hackett, whose unit ranks 27th in the NFL for total yards, still has a job while Saleh was shown the door.

Hackett, whose tenure as Denver Broncos coach was a short-lived disaster in 2022, got a chance to resurrect his career by reuniting with Rodgers, whom he worked with in Green Bay. And look at what’s happened. The plan has backfired. But with Rodgers having the ear of Johnson, you can bet he wasn’t jumping up and down on the proverbial table in support of Saleh.

What a mess. Saleh, whose specialty is defense, is leaving behind a championship-caliber defensive unit that ranks second in the NFL. With defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich promoted to become interim coach, the talented defense should continue to roll.

No, defense wasn’t the Jets problem and it won’t be next year, either, if Johnson recruits Bill Belichick to become his next coach.

Saleh, though, apparently is paying the price for not winning big after he was provided with the, well, privilege of having a Hall of Fame-credentialed quarterback. The Jets gave him Rodgers and his hand-picked coordinator, a new O-line coach, and this year added an elite pass rusher in Haason Reddick – well, theoretically, anyway, as the edge rusher remains a holdout – and they’re still getting the same lousy results.

So, given the huge investment in Rodgers and, well, the inability for Saleh to win big with him – what, is he supposed to be undefeated right now? – it traces back to the quarterback one way or another. Even with the ugly showing in London, it doesn’t make sense to make this move now. Maybe that awkward body language and the icy glare that Rodgers gave Saleh during the win against the New England Patriots was indeed a signal of a strain between the coach and quarterback. Especially with Johnson talking about “positive energy.”

In any event, Jets dysfunction strikes again. The offense is a mess, so they keep it status quo. Hardly logical. Rodgers, coming off the torn Achilles tendon that ruined his debut season in 2023, has not resembled the four-time MVP the team bargained for when acquiring him in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. Instead, the 40-year-old has been displaying significant rust. The rhythm that defined his game for so long has been short-circuited. On Sunday, he threw three picks and came up empty on a last-gasp drive.

It’s not just Rodgers. The Jets are last in the league with 402 rushing yards, averaging a paltry 3.6 per carry. The O-line has neither paved the way to daylight in the trenches nor provided a consistent fortress of pass-blocking protection.

Stuff needs to be fixed. And I’m guessing it’s not about Rodgers’ cadence. Trading for disgruntled Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams would help, but they will still need to block and run the ball.

Why fire Saleh now? Why not let this season play out? At 2-3, the Jets, with their elite defense, at least are positioned to believe they have a legit chance to dethrone the Buffalo Bills as rulers of the AFC East. If they catch fire, they might even emerge as the serious Super Bowl contender that team owner Johnson envisions because, well, defense wins championships – especially if complemented by a stud quarterback.

In firing Saleh, Johnson has gone way out of character. He certainly has had ample practice. Look at how he’s moved: In 2020, Johnson let Adam Gase finish out a 2-14 season. In 2018, he didn’t get rid of Todd Bowles until after the 4-12 campaign. Same for Rex Ryan in 2014, a 4-12 finish. In 2005, Herm Edwards was also allowed to finish 2-14.

Yet now, Johnson has flipped to a different track in the decision to relieve Saleh in the middle of the season.

Maybe the franchise quarterback, backed by Hackett, will ignite the resurgence that the Jets probably thought would have happened by now. Jets fans, who have suffered through one broken promise after another for decades, know better than to hold their breath. There’s a better chance the hopes will be ultimately pinned on a new HC for the NYJ.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Opinion: Jets' Robert Saleh firing traces back to Aaron Rodgers