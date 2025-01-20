USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Opinion: Letting Saquon Barkley go looked bad at the time, even worse now for Giants

There have been worse moves than the New York Giants letting Saquon Barkley go, but I’m hard pressed to think of them right now.

Barkley has been nightmare fuel for Giants GM Joe Schoen all year, putting up MVP-worthy numbers and flirting with the NFL’s single-season rushing record just down the road with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. But Sunday’s performance ought to make Giants owner John Mara reconsider the vote of confidence he gave Schoen after yet another dismal season.

The Eagles are in the NFC title game for the second time in three years, and third in the last eight, thanks to a monster effort by Barkley. He rushed for 205 yards, the fifth-highest total in NFL playoff history and a Philadelphia record, and scored two touchdowns in the 28-22 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Barkley’s second TD would prove to be the game-winner, a 78-yard TD sprint with 4:36 left in the fourth quarter as conditions were deteriorating and Jalen Hurts’ mobility was limited.

“I knew exactly what was about to happen. Just the run we had on, how they had been playing the run and the man you’re handing the ball off to,” Hurts said.

Barkley also caught four passes for 27 yards. That means he accounted for two-thirds of Philadelphia’s 350 yards of offense.

“Given the conditions or not in the conditions, it don’t matter. It’s a luxury to have him, that’s for darn sure. Love him,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after the game. “Can’t say enough good things about him and the leadership he brings to this football team.

“He’s special.”

Nice to see somebody recognizes that.

Look, the NFL is a business, and teams move on from still-productive players all the time. It is, after all, better to let a player go too early than too late. Especially a high-mileage running back. But allowing Barkley to leave seemed like a questionable decision in the moment, and it’s only looked worse for the Giants over time.

Yes, Barkley had a dip in production last year. But he still finished with almost 1,000 yards rushing, even with the dumpster fire that was the rest of New York’s offense.

Besides, it wasn’t as if the Giants had better options. Barkley’s 2,005 yards rushing this season was more than everyone in a Giants uniform, and his 13 rushing TDs matched New York’s total. Given New York’s debacle at quarterback this year, seems as if having a dependable running back who can carry an offense would have been a good thing for the Giants, but what do I know.

Barkley also wanted to stay. Which, considering the Giants’ fortunes the last couple of years, should have counted for a lot more than it did.

But for whatever reason, Schoen was content to let Barkley go. Practically held the door open for him, too. Mara didn’t overrule him — despite seeming to know this was going to come back to haunt the Giants.

"I'll have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia, I'll tell you that," Mara told Schoen in an exchange shown during “Hard Knocks.”

"As I've told you, just being around enough players, he's the most popular player we have, by far."

Hasn’t changed! Only now Barkley is revered in Philadelphia, where the Eagles will host the Washington Commanders, another NFC East foe, next Sunday for a spot in the Super Bowl.

“Thank you guys so much for the love and support you guys had,” Barkley said as he came off the field. “At the end of the day, it’s got to go through Philly.”

The Giants, meanwhile, are going nowhere fast, retaining both Schoen and coach Brian Daboll despite finishing last in the division with a 3-14 record. In addition to having to find a quarterback this off-season, they’ll be in the market for a running back, too.

Woof.

It's easy to criticize decisions after the fact. Hindsight and all that. And Barkley is better off in Philadelphia than if he'd stayed in New York.

But Schoen's decisions to let a top-level talent who also was the face of the franchise go didn't make much sense then, and it makes even less sense now.

Follow USA TODAY Sports columnist Nancy Armour on social media @nrarmour.

