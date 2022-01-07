Only Cardi B Can Make Body Hair Sound *This Sexy* In A New NSFW Instagram Video

Photo credit: Leon Bennett - Getty Images

Cardi B reached out to her 121 million Instagram followers with a public service announcement in her stories.

“My mustache is mustache-ing,” said the WAP rapper on her IG story, looking toned down in a headscarf, turtleneck, and sporting a make-up-free face.

And then she dropped the ultimate truth-bomb.

One small step for Cardi B, one giant LEAP for hairy women everywhere.

Then Dr. Cardi dispensed this *essential* piece of scientific information: “They say if you have a mustache you have good pussy so PURR.”

Photo credit: Cardi B / Instagram

As a woman who knows her way around a box of Sally Hansen Wax Strips myself let me just say...all the rumors are true.

While Cardi’s story, predictably, spawned articles calling the comment NSFW (mmm maybe if you don’t work at Cardi HQ), and a little too much information. But in defense of Ms. B she has BEEN telling us this information for years. Not her fault if you’re just tuning in.

In 2018, Cardi posted a similar body hair video on Instagram, that speaks directly to my soul.

“As I get older and I wax more my mustache is getting thicker,” Cardi said, rubbing her upper lip in the universal woman’s code for “is it time for my European Wax Center appointment or can I make this prepubescent ‘stache for another week.”

Cardi finished that video by saying, again, “It’s cool though cuz b*tches with mustaches have good pussy.”

From Cardi’s mouth to God’s ears!

