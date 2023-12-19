For only $700K, you can own this home right next to the Green Bay Packers' Lambeau Field

When buying a new home, one thing to consider is who the next door neighbors are, and a new home listed on Zillow would give someone a rather unique neighbor: the Green Bay Packers and 81,000 other people.

A four-bedroom, two-bathroom listing on Zillow has drawn attention since it was recently posted on the website, as photos of the property show that the home is right next to Lambeau Field. The home, which also comes with a hot tub and pool, is at an asking price of $699,900.

"Packer fans dream! Great rental income or a place to call home and over look the Packer Stadium! Must see 4 bed, 2 bath, hot tub, inground pool, GREAT for entertaining! Don't let this opportunity slip away!" a description of the listing reads on Zillow.

For a mere $700k, you can have Lambeau Field in your front yard. 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/3j6eUahrnp — TodayInSports (@TodayInSportsCo) December 17, 2023

It's common around the country for homes to be near NFL stadiums, but the situation in Green Bay in unique since there are several homes that are literal neighbors to the iconic stadium, or just a few minutes walk away.

The price of the home might be a steal, as the prices of homes around the stadium have steadily risen in recent years, the Green Bay Press Gazette, part of the USA TODAY Network, reported in 2017. A trend in the area has been to buy houses and use them as vacation rentals, or turn them into "Packers party houses."

Still, owning the house could give the ultimate Packers fan the chance to bask in the legendary stadium, walk to games or hear the crowd roar on gamedays. And possibly, use the home to charge for parking too.

Social media users were shocked about the home price, and many people had the same idea of how to turn that home into profit:

I can't belive it's that cheap — The1whoknocks (@The1whoknocks4) December 17, 2023

I'm a Bears fan for life but I've got to admit......that's a nice spot — CjSnyper (@cjsnyder919) December 18, 2023

Charge for parking and the house will pay for itself. https://t.co/siwg9sUcaS — Spencer Smith 🇺🇸🇰🇪🇩🇴 (@BroSpencer) December 17, 2023

Could make it all back in one season if you sell parking on your lawn https://t.co/EAtetknGEK — Taylor B (@TheRealTbabyB) December 18, 2023

they make bank on parking. — Andy Church (@wrestlingandy) December 18, 2023

8 games a year (reg season)

X $30 per car

X 12 cars max

= $2,880



No you can not pay the mortgage off by turning it into a parking lot 8 days a year — Nick Tannahill (@nickjtannahill) December 18, 2023

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Home next to Packers' Lambeau Field available for $700K