One new team, from Lincoln County, joins The Observer’s Sweet 16 high school football poll

As we hit the halfway point of the 2024 high school football season, The Charlotte Observer’s 40-year-old Sweet 16 poll is beginning to settle.

There’s only one new team in the top 10, as 2A Monroe moved up a spot from No. 11 after beating previously undefeated 4A Porter Ridge on Friday. The top four teams held in place and there’s only one new team this week.

Welcome North Lincoln’s Knights to the region’s oldest ranking.

North Lincoln routed Statesville 39-14 Friday to improve to 4-0. The Knights are averaging nearly 41 points per week, led by junior running back Shannon Wingate, who had 621 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first three games.

Note: The poll is compiled by Chris Hughes. Hughes has been going to N.C. high school football games since 1979. He began coaching high school football in 1998 and began covering the sport professionally in 2002 when he launched a statewide website.