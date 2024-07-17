One secret to Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s success: Holding short team meetings

When Chiefs coach Andy Reid was a player at BYU, he wasn’t a fan of team meetings.

It wasn’t because Reid didn’t want to get together with teammates and hear from the coaches. Those meetings just took so darn long, and that’s a sentiment anyone in the work force can understand.

Reid was on the Scoop City podcast with the Athletic’s Dianna Russini and former Chiefs quarterback Chase Daniel, and the topic of team meetings was raised. Daniel said people don’t believe him when he tells them Reid’s meetings last all of 5 minutes.

“And the longest meeting you have of the year is that training camp meeting which you’re going to get ready to go down (and deliver),” Daniel said. “Why the 5-minute meetings?”

Reid believes it’s important to keep the players’ attention.

“When you get to year 10, and 12 where we’re sitting here (in Kansas City), so you don’t want to players go, ‘Man, I heard the same thing over and over,’” Reid said. “I would rather just get in, get out, Give them what they need. I couldn’t stand meetings when I was playing. long meetings were driving me crazy. So I said if I ever have an opportunity to be a head coach, it’s gonna be short, it’s gonna be sweet and to the point. And that’s kind of how we’ve kept it.”

Reid said his team meetings aren’t as important because the Chiefs’ biggest stars take the time to work with teammates.

“You can compete and win if the coach is teaching the player,” Reid said. “You get the players teaching the players and now you know you can really go and compete for championships. So that’s where our guys are right now.”

Reid has the fourth most victories in NFL history, so those short team meetings certainly seem like they could be part of the reason for his success.