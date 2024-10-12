One that got away: South Carolina nearly pulls off road upset of No. 7 Alabama

The Gamecocks were in their own casket. Dead. Gone. Hasta la vista. Alabama had already shut the lid and lowered the wooden box into Earth. A few more shovels of dirt and the Gamecocks would’ve been finished. Out of sight, out of mind.

South Carolina faced a fourth-and-9 outside of field-goal range late in the first half. This was an offense that hadn’t scored a touchdown since September, that hadn’t scored all day, that hadn’t thrown a pass over 25 yards in weeks, that could walk along the yellow brick road but never reach Oz.

South Carolina finally reached Oz. Then the Gamecocks took a tour. And, still, their wishes didn’t come true.

No. 7 Alabama pulled out a 27-25 win over South Carolina (3-3, 1-3 SEC) on a perfect weather day in Tuscaloosa. It did so after the Gamecocks came alive and became the aggressor, not just giving Alabama a scare but delivering the already shell-shocked Crimson Tide fans a question of reality.

The Crimson Tide seemingly sealed the game with a 34-touchdown pass with just under two minutes. Receiver Germie Bernard could have went down at the 1 and the Tide could have just about run out the clock. But what drama would that have created?

A minute later, after Nyck Harbor somehow got his toe in bounds on a 31-yard rainbow from quarterback LaNorris Sellers, the Gamecocks had a 2-point conversion with a chance to tie the game. Even when Sellers’ throw sailed high, keeping Alabama up 2, there was no relief. No exhale because South Carolina — a team that won’t die — got the onside kick.

Only after a last-second heave was picked off did the Tide finally throw dirt over South Carolina.

What’s amazing: The Gamecocks were in control late, leading 19-14 heading into the fourth quarter. These Gamecocks. The ones that scored just three points last week against Ole Miss and seemed to have no offensive identity, plan or hope.

And they took the lead on a Chinese water torture drive. Sixteen plays. Eighty-five yards. Rocket Sanders touchdown. Drip. Drip. Drip. South Carolina marched down the field, a confident bunch that just kept running the ball, just kept converting third downs and just kept the clock running.

The demons of the past were being executed. Then they came back. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers — holding a fourth-quarter lead — fumbled the ball in his own territory. Alabama scored the go-ahead touchdown three plays later.

On the ensuing drive, kicker Alex Herrera had a 51-yard field goal chance to take a late lead in Tuscaloosa. The kick little kids dream of. A similar kick he had against LSU when he lined up for a 48-yarder to send the ball game into overtime. His kick, though, sailed wide right.

The Tide scored another touchdown just after the two-minute timeout, all but sealing the game.

The loss is crushing. And, yet, it seems like somewhat of a success when you think back to where South Carolina was when Sellers dropped back on fourth-and-9.

But South Carolina never died.

When wide receiver Mazeo Bennett ran a slow-moving route, lulling defensive backs to other options and Sellers hit him for a wide-open score. Finally. After nearly six quarters the Gamecocks found the end zone.

They still trailed Alabama 14-7, but they had at least kicked the casket open. Over the next 97 seconds, South Carolina would jump out of the wooden crate with boxing gloves on, ready for a fight.

Kyle Kennard, a Tasmanian devil coming off the edge, pressured Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the end zone. Milroe threw the ball to no one. Grounding penalty. Safety South Carolina. Two points for the road team.

Then South Carolina and Alabama decided to exchange momentum like they were playing hot potato. Sellers fumbled, Milroe threw a pick and South Carolina somehow kicked a field goal as time expired in the first half.

South Carolina ran to the locker room on top of the world. After the game, they walked. There was a lot to process.

Next South Carolina game

Who: USC at Oklahoma

When: Noon or 12:45 pm Saturday, Sept. 19

Where: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.

TV: ESPN or SEC Network