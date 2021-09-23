Blue Jays' Montoyo, Borucki suspended for hitting Kiermaier with pitch

The Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays will not face one another for the rest of this season, but their final series has had a lasting effect.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo has been suspended one game and relief pitcher Ryan Borucki has been handed a three-game punishment for hitting centrefielder Kevin Kiermaier with a pitch in Wednesday's rubber match between Toronto and Tampa Bay.

#BlueJays Montoyo said he was suspended one game for Wednesday’s actions vs. #Rays, as his pitcher was ejected. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) September 23, 2021

Borucki is getting a 3-game suspension and a fine. He's appealing, and so he remains active and on the roster while that is pending. https://t.co/u5oHwkq35f — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) September 23, 2021

Borucki is also getting a fine for his actions, though the 27-year-old pitcher is expected to appeal the decision and will remain on the active roster until a final call is made.

The conflict stretches back the first game of the series between these two teams.

On Monday, Kiermaier swiped a dropped Blue Jays data card which led to Borucki throwing a 93-m.p.h. fastball directly at the Rays player in potential retaliation two days later (Kiermaier himself thought it was intentional), and immediately getting thrown out of Wednesday's game.

Ryan Borucki spoke to the media after his ejection today: “Ball slipped out of my hand and I accidentally hit him” #BlueJays — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) September 22, 2021

Montoyo and pitching coach Pete Walker rushed the field in protest over Borucki’s ejection for the misaimed throw, which resulted in Walker also getting ejected.

Story continues

Montoyo’s suspension is an automatic length with no chance to appeal. Major-league coach John Schneider will serve as the team’s manager against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday in Montoyo's absence.

All of this drama comes as the Blue Jays are fighting to extend their season, just half a game back of the New York Yankees for the final AL Wild Card spot. With just 10 games remaining in the regular season, it will come down to the wire between the divisional rivals.

Who doesn’t love some clashing of heads when the games mean so much?

More from Yahoo Sports