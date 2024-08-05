One of England’s best – tributes paid to ‘wonderful person’ Graham Thorpe

Graham Thorpe has been hailed as one of England’s best players as tributes were paid to the former batter following his death at the age of 55.

Thorpe’s death was announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Monday morning, after he was first revealed to be seriously ill in hospital in 2022.

During a distinguished international career, Thorpe struck 16 Test hundreds for England, which included a debut century against Australia at Trent Bridge in 1993, and represented his country 182 times in all formats.

Current Test players Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Ben Duckett have taken to social media to hail Thorpe, while Stuart Broad described him as a “wonderful person”, with the former Surrey left-hander also having been involved in the England set-up as a coach between 2010 and 2022.

It is with great sadness that we share the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away. There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham's death. pic.twitter.com/VMXqxVJJCh — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) August 5, 2024

Ex-England captain David Gower told Sky Sports: “One of his highlights and not the many hundreds he scored was the 64 not out at Karachi in 2000 where England won a series for the first time in yonks against Pakistan, in Pakistan, and they had to do it in pitch black darkness.

“We up in the commentary box 80 or 90 metres away couldn’t see anything live. Only the genius of TV cameras allowed us to see what was going on, but that was a good example of his grit, determination and will to win.

“He was very talented and what bears that out are his figures against all comers.”

Wasim Akram, Pakistan’s leading Test wicket-taker, said on X: “Deeply saddened by the shocking news of the passing of dear friend Graham Thorpe.

“He was a gentleman to the core, a very genuinely honest, passionate guy and the best left-handed batter I bowled to. He will be sorely missed by all cricket fraternity and beyond. I wish strength and sincere prayers for his family.”

Deeply saddened by the shocking news of the passing of dear friend Graham Thorpe… He was a gentleman to the core, a very genuinely honest, passionate guy and the best left-handed batter I bowled to. He will be sorely missed by all cricket fraternity and beyond. I wish strength… — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 5, 2024

Akram’s compatriot Waqar Younis, who featured in the Karachi Test, added: “I lost my younger brother and a best friend today Graham Thorpe (Chorky).

“A very sad day of my life. We’ll miss you dearly brother. Condolences to the family and friends.”

Former England head coach David Lloyd said: “So very sad to hear that Graham Thorpe has passed away. Many colleagues and opponents will shed a tear. One of Surrey and England’s finest. R.I.P Graham.”

Shaun Udal played alongside Thorpe for England, but also remembered the excitement which surrounded him during his junior years.

“He was such a tenacious, talented and determined cricketer. Even coming up through the age groups at 10 or 11, he was always the star man,” former Hampshire and England spinner Udal said.

“A hundred on debut against Australia, it is just such a shame, but he was a fantastic player and fantastic cricketer.

“He is one of the best we’ve ever produced and his stats stand up against the best. If you were in a crisis, he was the man you wanted to be batting at four or five. Whether it be on a turning pitch in Sri Lanka or a fast, bouncy one in Australia, he was your man.

“He was so determined to do well for his country and was a lovely man, very kind-hearted and generous with his time.”

Thorpe spent 17 years with Surrey as a player and returned to the club as batting coach in 2008 before his various roles with England.

Former Surrey team-mate Azhar Mahmood said: “Lost for words and incredibly sad on the passing of Graham Thorpe MBE, a legend of England and Surrey cricket.

“I had the honour of playing alongside Thorpey at Surrey for years, sharing many great times both on and off the field. He was not only an inspiring cricketer but also a true gentleman.”

Ex-England spinner Rob Croft told Sky Sports: “He was the best of that generation and I don’t say that lightly when you think of the players he played with.

“He was a player that has touched a lot of us. His name will stand the test of time in England cricket forever.”

Indian great Anil Kumble said: “Sad to hear about Graham Thorpe. He was a gritty and a fantastic batter who was always ready for a battle on the pitch.”

Kumble’s compatriot Yuvraj Singh said: “Cricket has lost a true gem today with the passing of Graham Thorpe. Someone who was always jovial, happy go lucky and full of affection. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Rest in peace, Graham.”

Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara said: “Rest in Peace Thorpey. Great man and legend. Thoughts with his family, loved ones and friends. Gone far too early.”