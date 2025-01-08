🎥 One-club man Koke shows exactly what Atlético de Madrid means to him 🥲

🎥 One-club man Koke shows exactly what Atlético de Madrid means to him 🥲

Just once in a while, there comes a player that is truly wedded to one football club.

One-club men such as Francesco Totti and Paulo Maldini are becoming a thing of the past, but Atlético de Madrid are lucky enough to have one of their own.

Midfielder Koke joined the Atleti youth sector at the age of eight back in 2000, and made his professional debut in 2009.

16 seasons later, the 32-year-old has won two LaLiga titles, lifted the Europa League twice, won the Copa del Rey and two UEFA Super Cups, as well as reaching the Champions League final twice.

And on his birthday, the club have shared a video that makes it clear exactly what Atleti means to him.

What's your favourite Koke moment? Let us know in the comments.

📸 Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno - 2024 Getty Images