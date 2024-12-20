Omar Marmoush named Bundesliga Player of the Month

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush has been named Bundesliga Player of the Month for November, scoring and assisting in a 3-2 win against VfB Stuttgart and providing another goal and two assists in a 7-2 win over VfL Bochum the following week.

The Egyptian, who has been heavily linked with a move away from the Hessen club, has scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 14 Bundesliga games so far this season. Marmoush, who joined on a free transfer from VfL Wolfsburg in July 2023, is now valued at €40m by Transfermarkt, and an eventual departure will see Eintracht receive an incredible return on investment, just like they Randal Kolo Muani in 2023, who joined PSG for €95m.

This season, Marmoush averages 1.52 goals and assists per 90, behind only Harry Kane (1.87) across Europe’s top five leagues this season, per FBRef, and ahead of Mohamed Salah (1.50) and Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui (1.44). The 25-year-old also leads the way for shot-creating actions (79), goal-creating actions (18) and carries into the penalty area (38) in the Bundesliga this season.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder