Omar Berrada: Manchester United to appoint Man City chief as new CEO in shock swoop

Manchester United have lured Manchester City's Omar Berrada across the city to become the club's new chief executive in a remarkable coup.

According to The Athletic, Berrada has been chosen to succeed Richard Arnold in a major coup for INEOS ahead of their 24 per cent stake being ratified. Arnold left the club last year ahead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe & Co.'s arrival.

Berrada is considered one of the key figures behind City's recent success both on and off the field, peaking last season with the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble - matching United historic achievement from 1999.

Berrada, who was previously at Barcelona before moving to Manchester, will take a leadership role overseeing both the football and business side of the club and sit on the club's board of directors.

The Athletic add that the Glazer family, still majority owners, approved the pursuit of Berrada, who is currently chief football operations officer at City Football Group.

A City statement read: "Manchester City Football Club can confirm that Omar Berrada has resigned from his role as chief football operations officer at City Football Group.

“The club understands his decision to look for a new challenge and he leaves with our thanks and best wishes.”

The Athletic report that Berrada has previously rejected a CEO job at another Premier League club, along with similiar roles at MLS teams and a major NFL franchise.