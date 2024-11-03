O'Mahony 'ready to go' against All Blacks

Peter O'Mahony played 40 minutes against an All Black XV for Munster on Saturday [Getty Images]

Ireland back-row Peter O'Mahony has joined up with Andy Farrell's squad in preparation for Friday night's Test against New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium.

The Munster flanker, 35, had played just 22 minutes of this season's United Rugby Championship because of a hamstring injury but made a comeback for his province on Saturday night when playing the first half of a defeat to an All Blacks XV.

O'Mahony, who has been succeeded as Ireland captain by Caelan Doris for these autumn fixtures, flew to Portugal on Sunday morning to join Ireland's warm weather training camp where the side's assistant coach Andrew Goodman said he is "ready to go" if called upon.

"Pete’s been out for a while now so for him to get through the 40 and get around like he did, provide energy and have some good effects on the game, [it is] good to have him over here this morning and adding to the group," Goodman said.

"He's watched footage with everybody this morning, so it's good to have him around.

"He’s a pretty experienced man. I’m sure if he gets called upon he’ll be ready to go."

While Friday represents Ireland's first game since July, New Zealand will arrive in Dublin fresh off the back of a thrilling 24-22 victory over England on Saturday with the win sealed only when George Ford's last-kick drop-goal attempt for the hosts sailed wide.

"That was some Test match, eh?" said Goodman, who has replaced Mike Catt on the Ireland coaching ticket this season.

"Fine margins and I think [New Zealand] showed how dangerous they can be from turnover, counter-attack rugby with some of the tries they scored there, the opportunities they created."

The win came at a cost for head coach Scott Robertson with fly-half Beauden Barrett and hooker Codie Taylor both ruled out against Ireland with head injuries sustained in the game.

Barrett's absence will likely mean a return to the 10 jersey for Damien McKenzie who started there during the Rugby Championship this summer, while Asafo Aumua came off the bench at hooker for 75 minutes against England.

"They’ve got some good cover there, obviously with McKenzie, who’s been playing 10 for them most of the season and then Will Jordan at full-back," added Goodman.

"Asafo Aumua coming in played some pretty big minutes there and is a powerful runner. We know what he can do.

"So they’ve got great depth in all positions there so I’m sure they’ll back those guys to do a job."