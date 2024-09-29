Omaha Storm Chasers’ Triple-A title chase falls short vs. Astros’ Space Cowboys

The Omaha Storm Chasers, fresh off winning their first International League title, confronted the Houston Astros’ Sugar Land Space Cowboys late Saturday night in the Triple-A National Championship Game at Las Vegas Ballpark.

With the parent-club Kansas City Royals having clinched the organization’s first MLB playoff berth since 2015 on Friday, some postseason attention could settle for a night on the Chasers — KC’s top farm team.

The Class AAA squad from Nebraska had its moments. Omaha catcher Brian O’Keefe provided one when he deposited a three-run homer over the center-field fence in the third inning.

But it was the Pacific Coast League champs who eventually prevailed 13-6.

The Storm Chasers trailed 3-1 when that ball left O’Keefe’s bat. They led 4-3 by the time it splashed down into a sparkly-blue swimming pool located just beyond the field of play.

A SPLASH HIT FOR O'KEEFE pic.twitter.com/BvtkF15yEK — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) September 29, 2024

Alas, the Storm Chasers weren’t able to protect the lead for long. Sugar Land scored on a bases-loaded walk and then surged ahead on a bags-clearing double by designated hitter Shay Whitcomb, who’d recently been sent down by the Astros.

And then the Space Cowboys just kept on scoring. Whitcomb finished 3 for 5, left fielder Cooper Hummel was 2 for 5 with a pair of RBIs and catcher Omar Narvaez drove in three runs.

Right-handed pitcher Nick Hernandez got the win, while Omaha lefty Cox took the loss.

At the plate, the Storm Chasers’ top performers Saturday night included O’Keefe (2 for 5, 5 RBIs), shortstop Cam Devanney (2 for 3, RBI) and third baseman Nate Eaton (2 for 5).

Omaha right-hander Luinder Avila got the start but lasted just 1 1/3 innings, allowing six hits while striking out three. Cox was next to pitch, followed by four more Storm Chasers relievers as manager Mike Jirschele worked through his bullpen.

Announced attendance for the game, which concluded early Sunday morning Central Time, was just over 8,000.